Amid Statewide Debate, PV Pauses Marijuana Sales

Putnam Valley town board members aren’t high on the idea of recreational marijuana being sold in their town.

As a result, the town board is expected to vote through a one-year moratorium that would prevent the sale of marijuana and paraphinalia connected to the recreational drug at its meeting this Wednesday. During a public hearing about the proposal last week, no residents came forward either in support or opposition to the measure. New York State has yet to legalize marijuana as state lawmakers continue to grapple with the positives and negatives of legalization.

The moratorium was introduced by Councilman Steve Mackay with other town board members in support of it. Mackay said recreational marijuana out there now is not the same marijuana that existed in 1960s. Marijuana is more potent today, he noted.

“I hope the county will also pursue this on a county level,” Mackay said.

If the state legalizes the drug, there is a possibility that either counties or local municipal governments could opt out of selling in within their borders. Putnam Valley is the first town in the county to move forward with a moratorium on marijuana sales.