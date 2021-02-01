Alzheimer’s Association to Offer Virtual Educational, Social Programs in February

The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter will host the following virtual events via Zoom in February. To register for any of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 or click the program name to register online.

Living with Alzheimer’s: For People with Alzheimer’s (part 2) will be held from 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. This program, offered in partnership with St. Luke’s Montefiore will offer information about what you need to know following a diagnosis with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, what you need to plan and develop and how to work with your care team.

10 Signs of Alzheimer’s will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, in partnership with Yonkers Library. Learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. To register, visit the library’s online calendar www.ypl.org.

Effective Communication Strategies will be held in partnership with Marlboro Library at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Learn how communication takes place when someone has dementia, how to decode verbal and behavioral messages from someone with dementia and identify strategies to connect and communicate at every stage of the disease.

Living with Alzheimer’s: For People with Alzheimer’s (part 3) will be held from 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. This program offered in partnership with St. Luke’s Montefiore will offer information about what you need to know following a diagnosis with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, what you need to plan and develop and how to work with your care team.

Dementia Conversations will be held as a Lunch and Learn event in partnership with The Bristal from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Get tips to assist with difficult dementia-related conversations, such as going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans. This program is primarily for those who have a family member or close friend beginning to experience Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

10 Signs of Alzheimer’s will be held in partnership with LaGrange Library from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. To register, visit the library website.

Healthy Living for your Brain and Body will be held from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. This program in partnership with Manhattanville College will offer information about diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and get hands-on tools to develop a plan for healthy aging. To register, contact Craig Donnelly at 914-323-5223 or craig.donnelly@mville.edu

Living with Alzheimer’s: For Middle-Stage Caregivers will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. This program offers helpful strategies for providing safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stages of Alzheimer’s.

Virtual AlzWell Social Club will be held 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. This social program for people with dementia and their family caregivers featuring movement to music, a support group with art therapists, dance and other activities.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips From the Latest Research will be held in partnership with Pawling Free Library from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Learn about diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and get hands-on tools to develop a plan for healthy aging.

Living with Alzheimer’s: For Early-Stage Caregivers will be held from 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. This program in partnership with St. Luke’s Montefiore will provide practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage.

10 Signs of Alzheimer’s will be held in partnership with the LOFT LQBTQ Center from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. To register, contact Shepard Verbas at shepard@loftgaycenter.org or call 914-948-2932, Ext. 13.

Virtual Make a Difference Night will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Learn about volunteer opportunities with the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter that you can do from home.

Virtual ALZ Across New York: Sap to Syrup will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. A free monthly virtual program with virtual social engagement activities for those living with dementia and their care partners. Learn to identify and tap sugar maple trees and find out why the sap flows only in the late winter and early spring. Discover sugaring techniques used by Native Americans, pioneers and modern-day farmers for collecting and boiling sap into delicious maple syrup.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body will be held from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. This program is part of a roundtable discussion series for younger caregivers and provides information on diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Get hands-on tools to develop a plan for healthy aging.

A Virtual Memory Cafe will be held in partnership with The Bristal from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. This social activity for people with early-stage dementia and their family caregivers will feature Dancing for Everyone with Rhythm Break Cares.

AlzWell Social Club will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. This social program for people with dementia and their family caregivers featuring movement to music, a support group with art therapists, dance and other activities.

These programs are supported in part by a grant from the New York State Department of Health.