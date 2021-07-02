Alzheimer’s Association to Offer Free Virtual Programs Throughout July

The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter will host the following free virtual events via Zoom in July. To register for any of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

Something for Alz: Musical Mornings: 11 a.m. to noon, Mondays, July 5 and 12. An interactive musical program for people with dementia and their loved ones with music therapist Shannon Pelcher.

Memory Café: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8. Music for people with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones featuring Carmine Grillo.

Virtual Visit with N.Y. Therapy Animals: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 13. Meet new friends while interacting virtually with N.Y. Therapy Animals.

Something for Alz: Mindful Movement: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays, July 15, 22 and 29. A free virtual movement program for people with dementia and their loved ones. Participants are guided in gentle movements according to their ability as a means of self-expression. No prior experience is necessary. Led by Taryn Smith, a creative movement facilitator, dancer and expressive arts therapist.

AlzWell Social Club: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Saturdays, July 17 and 24. Creative interactive fun for people with dementia and their loved ones.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 21. Learn strategies to respond to typical dementia-related behaviors with Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County. To register, e-mail sullivan@cornell.edu or call 844-292-6180. Call the Alzheimer’s Association with any questions at 800-272-3900.

Virtual Tuesday Social: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 27. A virtual social event for people with dementia and their loved ones.

Something for Alz: Musical Moments: 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 31. An interactive musical program for people with dementia and their loved ones with music therapist Timothy Doak.

These programs are supported in part by a grant from the New York State Department of Health.

The Hudson Valley Chapter serves families living with dementia in Duchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. To learn more about the programs and services offered locally, visit alz.org/hudsonvalley.