Alloy Printing, White Plains

Alloy Printing, which is located on E. Post Road in White Plains, has a long history.

Mary Jane Goldman, who formerly worked as a registered nurse, recalled last week that she started the business in 1979, which previously included several PIP Printing franchises.

“And we grew and we grew and we grew,” Mary Jane said.

Her husband began working for the printing businesses after selling his family’s private ambulance business. “We were doing everything on our own but really not getting help,” Mary Jane recalled. After her PIP contract expired she and her husband, who have been married for almost 50 years, decided to go out on their own as an independent business and they changed the name of their business to Alloy Printing in April 2017, she said.

Alloy Printing offers several services, including both commercial work and work for individual clients, who Mary Jane described as “the ones that got us to where we are today. You never forget the little guy.”

Among the items Alloy prints are brochures, workbooks, journals, stationary, letterheads, business cards, envelopes, signs, banners and forms.

Mary Jane is the owner, her husband, Alan Goldman, is the Chief Operating Officer and their son, Scott, is the Chief Financial Officer. Mary Jane said she enjoys having a family business. “I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.

“We come and go as we please. We take in what we want to help people.” Alan said. “We do a lot of non-profit work.”

“There’s so many organizations that need help because they’re not getting funded properly,” Mary Jane said. Some of the organizations Alloy Printing assists include El Centro Hispano, My Sister’s Place, Gilda’s Place, NAMI (National Association for the Mentally Injured), Lifting Up Westchester (which assists the homeless), White Plains Beautification Foundation and the White Plains Historical Society. The family assists the organizations in a number of ways, including providing free printing services.

Mary Jane is an active member of the Women’s Club of White Plains. Alan is vice chairman of the White Plains Business Improvement District and he unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Common Council two years ago. “I enjoyed it a lot. I met a lot of nice people,” he said. “I don’t regret what I did.”

Mary Jane said her son came up with the new name for the business. “Alloy is a new metal. So he wanted everything to be fresh and new,” she recalled. “Plus the fact he says to me, Ma, it starts with an ‘A’. So when anybody looks up printing, Alloy is going to pop up at the top.”

The business has been such a fixture in the community that people do not always refer to it as Alloy Printing, Mary Jane said. “People say Alan and Mary Jane go, to Alan and Mary Jane,” she said.

Alloy Printing is located at 190 E. Post Rd. in White Plains. For more information call 914-993-9007, visit https://www.alloyprinting.com/#reviews or send an e-mail to print@alloyprinting.com.