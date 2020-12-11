‘All in the Name of Public Safety’: Project to Improve Putnam Valley Roads to Begin Next Spring

A long-awaited construction project that will improve the safety of a few busy roadways in Putnam Valley is set to begin next spring.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell announced on Thursday that Peekskill Hollow Road from Oscawana Lake Road to Lovers Lane will be getting an upgrade. The project will also include the Putnam Valley High School intersection.

“This work will make the road safer for students going to school, for pedestrians in the business district and for drivers on Putnam Valley’s busiest road,” Odell said. “We’ve gotten a lot of input from the community and have come up with a plan that works for all.”

Construction will include rehabilitating the two bridges that cross over Peekskill Hollow Creek, aligning the roadway, widening the lanes and shoulders, and improving drainage. Additionally, traffic signs and signals will be upgraded, with sidewalks improved and extended in the hamlet.

Putnam Valley Town Supervisor Sam Oliverio said the replacement of the bridges and substantial road improvements will make the route from Lovers Lane to Oregon Corners much safer and secure for all travelers, especially children.

Furthermore, he touted plans that will preserve the historical nature of the historic roadway from Adams Corners to Rt. 301.

Federal grants will fund 80 percent of the project, officials said, with the remaining costs covered by the county. A contractor for the project has yet to be chosen with plans going out to bid this month.

This venture is just one of many roadway improvement projects in Putnam Valley the Putnam County Highway and Facilities Department has expended funding on over the years.

Rehabilitation efforts have been made to Oscawana Lake Road, Church Street, and other areas of Peekskill Hollow Road. Most recently, Mill Street and the Mill Street Culvert were restored.

“This is the most significant infrastructure project on a county road in 20 years,” said Fred Pena, Commissioner of the Putnam County Highway and Facilities Department. “It is all in the name of public safety, meeting today’s standard, while fitting within the community’s aesthetics.”