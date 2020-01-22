All Guard Lock Inc., Somers

Though All Guard Lock Inc. no longer has a storefront in Croton, the company is still serving the local area, its owner, Michael Della of Somers, said last week.

“We had a shop in Croton for 29 years,” Della said.

Della now operates All Guard as a mobile unit, which he has been doing for about one year. “We lost our lease and we figured that was the best way possible” to provide his services, Della said.

“I just want to let people know that we’re still around even though we don’t have a storefront,” Della said. “We can be reached by phone and nothing on that side has changed.”

“We are available seven days a week with emergency service,” Della noted.

All Guard installs locks, garage doors and safes. Locks are provided for both commercial and residential customers, Della said.

All Guard provide safes and his business in that area “is probably more residential than business,” Della said.

Della said he purchases safes from a distribution “and then we bring it to your home and install it.”

He explained how he chose his profession. “I had a friend who was doing it many years ago and he seemed to be doing okay,” Della said. “I went to school for it. It’s been about 35 years now.”

Della said his customers live in upper Westchester County. Through his more than three decades in the business, Della said he has generated a good reputation through word of mouth.

One of his satisfied customers is Croton resident George Dreyer, who recently had his second garage door installed by Della. “He put the original door in,” Dreyer said. “He did a phenomenal job the first time and the second time.”

The original door was installed about five years ago, Dreyer said. Dreyer said he would recommend Della’s services.

“You can call me too for a referral,” Dreyer remarked.

For more information about All Guard Lock Inc., call 914-261-5704.