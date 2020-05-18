Alice Smith

Alice D. Smith of Peekskill passed away on May 12. She was 94 years old.

Smith worked at Snowflake Laundry and West Ledge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Peekskill.

She was born on May 17, 1925, in Philipstown to Otto and Susie Bischoff.

She was married to Joseph M. Smith Sr.

Smith is survived by three children, Joseph M (Anna Maria) Smith Jr. of Peekskill, Keven (Julie) Smith of Cornwall and Kelly (David) Nikisher of Wappingers Falls; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Guiseppe) Musacchia, Natalie (Mark) DelleBovi, Keven Smith Jr., Julia Smith, Ryan Smith, Ashley Cleary, Heather Nikisher and David Nikisher; four great-grandchildren, Joseph, John, Michael and Gabriella Musacchia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, five sisters, Wilhelmina Ingersoll, Ruth Bischoff, Florence Sekel, Muriel Vogel, and Nada Montesano, and four brothers, William, Roy, Howard and Otto Bischoff Jr.

Visitation was held at Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill on May 17.