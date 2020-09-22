Alfred DeJoseph

Alfred “Al” DeJoseph died peacefully at his home on Sept. 17 with the love and comfort of his family around him. He was 91 years old.

DeJoseph was born in the Bronx on Mar. 9, 1929, the son of the late Alfred and Blanche (Renzi) DiGiuseppe. After skipping two grades in primary school, he graduated from Evander Childs High School in the Bronx. His studies at NYU were interrupted when he proudly served his country in Korea from 1950 to 1952 with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Al married Thelma (Copeland) in 1954 and they moved to Yorktown in 1963 with their four children. He spent many years working as a patternmaker in Manhattan’s Garment District, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle. He later switched careers to become a salesman for Metropolitan Life.

DeJoseph enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard, building projects in his home, mathematics, puzzles and gymnastics. He especially loved hosting large gatherings at his home, most notably Thanksgiving dinners. He was always the life of the party and he loved his family very much. Al took great pride in his family and was willing to make great sacrifices for them.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He is survived by his wife, Thelma, of 66 years; children Michael DeJoseph of Yorktown Heights, Linda Haines (Chris) of Ridgefield, Conn., Kathy Orza (Paul) of Pleasant Valley, N.Y. and John DeJoseph (Donna) of Brookfield, Conn; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services are private A funeral mass was live-streamed at St. Patrick’s Church on Sept. 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in DeJoseph’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Veterans Administration.