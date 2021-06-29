Alberta Bernice Hoffman was born Mar. 21, 1925, and passed away peacefully on June 24 at the age of 96.

Born to George and Ivy Johnston at Northern Westchester Hospital, she is survived by her husband of 74 years, Henry Hoffman; sons Jeffery and Russell (Catherine); grandchildren Campbell, Anders, Christina, Mitchell, Christopher, Jacquelyn and Thomas; and great-grandchildren Oliver and Savannah.

Alberta grew up in Chappaqua. She was an excellent athlete, achieving recognition as both a top basketball player and softball player while in high school. During World War II, as a young woman with only a high school diploma, she managed an early detection radar installation for Western Electric.

In addition to being a full-time wife and mother, she was always involved with her sons. She became the first woman head coach in the history of Trumbull, Conn. Little League baseball and the first woman to coach recreation basketball in New Castle. She was an active member of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for over 50 years.

Beecher Funeral Home in Pleasantville hosted a viewing on June 28. The funeral is scheduled for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Mount Kisco on Tuesday, June 29 at 10 a.m.