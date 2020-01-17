Airport Open House With FAA to Address Noise Issues Jan. 22 in Chappaqua

An open house with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding Westchester County Airport will be held this Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Castle Community Center in Chappaqua.

The open house will include participation from HMMH, an environmental and transportation planning consultant which recently completed a noise study for Westchester County, airport officials and the FAA. It will be an opportunity to learn more about the study, air traffic procedures in the area and airport operations in an informal environment.

County residents are invited to attend at any point during the open house, where they will have the opportunity to speak one on one with a variety of experts without formal presentations.

County Executive George Latimer requested the open house after hearing concerns from the New Castle community, in an effort to better understand the issue. U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Nita Lowey supported the request of this open house.

“We want the residents of New Castle and the surrounding communities to know that we hear their concerns and we are making every attempt to make this process better,” Latimer said. “If we can work together with the FAA to reduce the impact on those affected by aircraft noise, we can ensure that Westchester County Airport reminds a vibrant transportation hub, an economic benefits driver, and above all else, a good neighbor to our residents.”

“Over the last several years, communities near Westchester County Airport have raised concerns regarding aircraft noise,” Lowey said in a statement. “I am pleased that the FAA is taking those concerns seriously and has heeded our request to come to Westchester. I congratulate County Executive Latimer for his hard work to lay the groundwork for FAA’s visit by holding public meetings and studying noise impacts.”

The New Castle Community Center is located at 10 Senter St. in Chappaqua.