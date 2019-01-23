After Initial Refusal, New PV Planning Board Member Appointed

After not voting him through at the previous meeting, the Putnam Valley town board voted unanimously on Jan. 16 to appoint Anthony Williams to the planning board.

The planning board recommended that the town board appoint Williams to a one-year term.

Councilwoman Jackie Annabi said prior to the vote on the appointment she initially supported someone else for the planning board seat, but decided to back Williams after speaking with him earlier in the day.

Annabi stressed that the town board is not obligated to follow the recommendation of the planning board when it appoints members.

“It is the legal obligation of this elected town board to make appointments to all boards that will implement the vision of Putnam Valley,” she said. “We ask for recommendations as a courtesy, but that’s all it is, it’s a recommendation. I personally think it’s unfair that Mr. Williams got caught up in this mess, especially after speaking to him at length today.”

Supervisor Sam Oliverio said he agreed with the comments from Annabi that the town board had the final decision on appointing planning board members.

“Yet the boards have to have some measure of freedom in the recommendations because they are the individuals who will work with that person,”he said. The planning board made a unanimous recommendation asking the town board to appoint Williams, Oliverio said.