Advocates, Lawmakers Prioritize Aid in Dying Bill as Legislative Session Nears End

Bailey Hosfelt 114 Views 0 min read
By Bailey Hosfelt

Assemblymember Amy Paulin (courtesy of Assemblymember Paulin’s office)

In late April, supporters gathered in Albany and virtually for a rally and candle lighting tribute, urging lawmakers to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act ahead of the end of the current legislative session on June 2. 

As first reported by Examiner+ late last fall, if passed, the legislation would allow mentally competent, terminally ill adults who meet other specific medical and legal criteria to request and receive a prescription medication that they can take to end their life if they choose to do so. 

With many safeguards in place, the bill requires that the patient submit one…

