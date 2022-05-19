Advocates, Lawmakers Prioritize Aid in Dying Bill as Legislative Session Nears End

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Bailey Hosfelt

In late April, supporters gathered in Albany and virtually for a rally and candle lighting tribute, urging lawmakers to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act ahead of the end of the current legislative session on June 2.

As first reported by Examiner+ late last fall, if passed, the legislation would allow mentally competent, terminally ill adults who meet other specific medical and legal criteria to request and receive a prescription medication that they can take to end their life if they choose to do so.

With many safeguards in place, the bill requires that the patient submit one…

