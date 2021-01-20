Advanced Manufacturing Tech Firm to Double its Space in Hawthorne

Continuing to build on its focus serving the needs of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, Robert Martin Company announced last week that PTI, a leader in advanced manufacturing technologies, has signed a lease for 13,650 square feet of expansion space at 8 Skyline Drive at the Mid-Westchester Executive Park in Hawthorne.

PTI, which manufactures non-destructive package inspection technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical device and food industries, had previously leased 14,255 square feet at the location in 2018. The space incorporated PTI’s executive offices, sales department, research and development, manufacturing and shipping and receiving functions.

With this new lease, PTI now occupies about 28,000 square feet at 8 Skyline Drive, nearly four times the size of its original offices in Tuckahoe.

“PTI’s considerable expansion at our Mid-Westchester Executive Park represents the kind of entrepreneurial, innovative technology companies we are targeting for growth through the RMC Bio1 initiative we launched in late 2019,” said Tim Jones, CEO of Robert Martin Company.

RMC Bio1 focuses primarily on attracting life sciences and health technologies companies transitioning from start-up incubators and accelerator programs into larger “graduation” spaces, as well as working on the retention of existing small to midsize firms in Westchester in need of expanding their operations. This includes providing flexible spaces for light manufacturing, labs and/or offices designed especially for high-growth potential companies utilizing the latest in research and development workflow techniques.

“Skyline Drive’s repositioning as an innovation corridor for the life sciences and health technologies industry is bearing fruit,” said Greg Berger, president of Robert Martin Company. “PTI’s expansion is evidence of a longer-term trend that will benefit the Westchester economy for years to come.”

RMC Bio1 Managing Director Laurence Gottlieb noted that the expansion of larger scientific research and development companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals creates start-up and expansion opportunities for companies in related fields that feed off that growth.

He said Skyline Drive has been evolving into a “bio boulevard” as more STEM-related companies connect and form an epicenter in Westchester, which includes Regeneron, Acorda Therapeutics, New York Medical College, BioInc@NYMC, Westchester Medical Center and the planned North 60 life sciences campus in Valhalla.

PTI’s CEO Oliver Stauffer said that his company’s story “has been one of innovation and creativity, creating an intellectual powerhouse within our specific field. We find the Westchester business community vibrant and supportive in growing high-tech manufacturing companies like ours.”

PTI has been located in Westchester for more than 30 years.

“We look forward to a strong future here as we continue on our mission to assure patient safety through quality control,” Stauffer said.

The PTI lease is the second transaction in several months at Skyline Drive, which is emerging as a center for companies in the bioscience and medical device field. In October, Clarapath leased 7,000 square feet at 12 Skyline Drive. The company, which is moving from New York City, is a developer of an integrated histology platform designed to standardize and digitally transform anatomic pathology.

The company plans to use the new space for the light manufacturing of its medical tech equipment.