Addonizio Looks to Retain Seat Against Tolmach

One primary focus for Addonizio has been an attempt to rejuvenate an old building along Route 52 in town. The old Dill’s Best building is currently an eyesore, but a grant has been applied for and the county is waiting to hear back about it that could upgrade the building.

One major legislative win for Addonizio was changing the process in which properties under county control are sold off. If a property is on a Multiple Listing Service and remains unsold for more than one year, it is then auctioned off. Previously, a property could’ve stayed on the MLS and remained under county control for years. Now, those properties get back on the tax rolls faster.

“I’ve had several of my constituents tell me they were very happy that it was moving forward,” Addonizio said.

As the chairperson of the economic development committee, Addonizio said she is proud to have helped move the tourism bureau and industrial development agency forward. The IDA is compliant again after the entire former board resigned more than a year ago, she said.

Addonizio said she’s used her position on the legislature to bring important matters to the forefront, including hosting forums related to the Common Core and the Constitutional Convention.

Addonizio, who is endorsed by three labor unions, believes she’s been an independent voice for the legislature. She voted against changing the requirements for the county planning commissioner in 2016 and against the 2015 budget because it forced retirees to pay more into health insurance.