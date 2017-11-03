Addonizio Looks to Retain Seat Against Tolmach

Legislator Toni Addonizio, a Republican, looks to retain her seat representing district 3 against Democrat Phil Tolmach. The legislative district 3 seat represents parts of Kent and Patterson. The term runs for three years.
Toni Addonizio
After serving one term on the county Legislature, Toni Addonizio is looking to retain her seat that she won in 2014. Going door to door like she did during her first campaign, she’s received a positive response.
One primary focus for Addonizio has been an attempt to rejuvenate an old building along Route 52 in town. The old Dill’s Best building is currently an eyesore, but a grant has been applied for and the county is waiting to hear back about it that could upgrade the building.
One major legislative win for Addonizio was changing the process in which properties under county control are sold off. If a property is on a Multiple Listing Service and remains unsold for more than one year, it is then auctioned off. Previously, a property could’ve stayed on the MLS and remained under county control for years. Now, those properties get back on the tax rolls faster.
“I’ve had several of my constituents tell me they were very happy that it was moving forward,” Addonizio said.
As the chairperson of the economic development committee, Addonizio said she is proud to have helped move the tourism bureau and industrial development agency forward. The IDA is compliant again after the entire former board resigned more than a year ago, she said.
Addonizio said she’s used her position on the legislature to bring important matters to the forefront, including hosting forums related to the Common Core and the Constitutional Convention.
Addonizio, who is endorsed by three labor unions, believes she’s been an independent voice for the legislature. She voted against changing the requirements for the county planning commissioner in 2016 and against the 2015 budget because it forced retirees to pay more into health insurance.
“I do my due diligence and I never make a decision unless I thoroughly investigate every situation and that’s how I come to my conclusions through research,” Addonizio said. “I stand firmly in my conviction. If I believe something is not right, I will not vote for it.”
Addonizio voted in favor of the county budget for 2018 that included a pay raise for lawmakers last week. She said the budget was fiscally sound and the county has kept a strong financial rating. For the sixth straight year, the budget was below the tax cap, she said.
If elected again, Addonizio wants to revitalize Kent and explore how the county can assist with that. Getting new businesses in town and refurbishing existing buildings would be important, Addonizio said.
Addonizio, a lifelong Kent resident, vowed to represent her residents well and work hard on their behalf.
“I’m here for the people,” she said.
Phil Tolmach
If Phil Tolmach is elected to the county Legislature, he wants to see improved communication between the towns and county government.
“I think there’s a problem because there is no communication and there’s no working together,” Tolmach said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Tolmach said if there were an open line of communication between the county and towns, it would lead to more solutions for county residents. Bringing new businesses and industry to the county is imperative for Tolmach, including “green businesses,” that have a minimal negative impact on the environment. He also wants to see tourism the primary focus in the county considering it’s the top industry in Putnam currently.
He’d like to see the county work with towns to find ways to organize assets that can be showcased for tourism. Those tourism locations need to be enhanced, he argued. In Kent, Tolmach noted there are several different landmarks like stone chambers and Mt. Ninham that can be better promoted.
“Maybe we can organize some kind of bus trip that goes from one site to another site,” he said. “We could organize music festivals. I see music festivals all over. Why can’t we have one here.”
As someone who worked in Manhattan in the arts industry, Tolmach said he has contacts and that might attract them up to Putnam. He would also like to see an effort to clean lakes throughout the county, noting it’s important to the health of residents.
When asked about the job performance of current lawmaker Toni Addonizio, Tolmach had a blunt assessment.
“As far as I can tell she hasn’t done anything,” Tolmach said, adding she doesn’t speak up enough.
And Tolmach wasn’t much impressed with the entire lawmaking body, claiming legislators are too afraid to do anything. He said there has been a reduction of county services and lawmakers don’t connect with others outside of their “bubble.” He panned the pay raise that lawmakers wanted, calling it “absurd.”
“There’s no sense of leadership that comes from any member of the legislature,” Tolmach said.
Tolmach is on the Kent planning board and has been on it for nine years. He’s a 30-year resident of the town.
“I’m the more intelligent candidate,” Tolmach said on why voters should select him. “Because I will do more, because I will be more responsive to their desires and their needs because I won’t be afraid to ask the tough questions. I’ll try to prod the rest of the legislature to do the right thing.”