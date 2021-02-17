Westchester County Executive George Latimer exhibited notions of hope and optimism on Tuesday as infections, hospitalizations and fatalities from COVID-19 continue to steadily drop across the area.

Coronavirus cases increased by 381 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 102,197 since the start of the pandemic. There are now 6,894 active cases, a decrease of about 5,000, or 40 percent, in the last month.

Active cases haven’t been below 7,000 since Dec. 3.

“We’ve continued to see a diminution in the spread of the virus in Westchester County,” Latimer said during his weekly briefing. “That is good news even in light of the various variants that we’re hearing about that are causing an increase in the number of cases.”

The county’s daily positivity rate is 4.93 percent, with 7,727 tests administered Sunday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 1.94 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported four more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,031. There have been 10 virus deaths this week, with 356 since Jan. 1.

“To still lose that many people is still difficult and still a tragedy,” Latimer said. “The rate of fatalities has dropped. We hope they continue to drop.”

As of Feb. 14, there are 412 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a drop of 86 over the previous week.

“We hope that number continues to go down,” Latimer said. “At one point we were just on the doorstep of 600 people hospitalized and as that number goes down that gives us some hope and positive reality.”

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 7,943, with 32 additional positive cases recorded on Tuesday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.73 percent, with 596 tests administered on Sunday.

Putnam currently has 520 active cases.

There have been 84 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. There have been 17 fatalities recorded in 2021. No new deaths were added on Tuesday.

Statewide there were 6,753 new positive cases on Tuesday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 4.95 percent.

There were 107 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 37,328.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 6,620, a decrease of three over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,542,887 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses and administered 91 percent of those or 1,992,575. Eighty-five percent of first and second doses have been dispensed.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 47,212 vaccines to eligible residents since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department and Westchester Community College sites have inoculated about 9,573 individuals.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Tuesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.