Cases of COVID-19 increased by 412 in Westchester County on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 107,487 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 5,976 active cases, state data shows, a roughly 516 decrease over last week. Active cases in Westchester County haven’t been below 6,000 since Nov. 29.

The total test positivity rate is 3.5 percent, with 11,775 tests administered Friday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 2 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

Six more deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,097. There have been 43 virus deaths this week, with 421 since Jan. 1.

As of Thursday, there are 383 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 8,340, with 33 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday. The daily positivity rate is 3.72 percent, with 888 tests administered on Friday.

Active cases have reached 462, state data shows.

There have been a total of 86 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, state data shows, with 18 fatalities in 2021.

Statewide there were 7,580 new positive cases on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 2.77 percent, the lowest since Nov. 21. The 7-day average positivity is 3.14 percent, the lowest since Nov. 25.

There were 90 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 38,497.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 5,259, a decrease of 186 over the previous day, and the lowest since Dec. 9. Across New York there have been 1,630,445 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 3,206,430 first doses and administered 89 percent of those or 2,864,541. Eighty-five percent of first and second doses have been dispensed.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 72,623 vaccines to eligible residents since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department and Westchester Community College sites have inoculated about 12,802 individuals.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.