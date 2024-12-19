Accessible Playground Unveiled at C.V. Starr School in Brewster

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brewster School District administrators, staff and students last week celebrated the opening of an accessible playground at C.V. Starr Intermediate School.

The playground includes arching spider webs, four different colored slides, 12 swings, ninja pads, a climbing wall, sensory activity instrumental panels, steps and bridges. The cost of the playground was not available.

“The design and vision of the playground was a team effort,” explained Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Maggie McCabe-Andriello, who was the principal of C.V. Starr during the planning phase. “We met with and got feedback from our occupational therapists, physical therapists, physical education teachers, counselors, recess monitors, staff, parents and our students.”

“This playground checks all of the boxes,” said C.V. Starr Occupational Therapist Lindsay Strassburg. “There are rock wall and rope structures for overall body strength and motor planning skills, ninja pads and a balance beam for balance, a sound garden which is easily accessible for all students and develops hand-eye coordination and auditory feedback, slides and swings for vestibular input which are essential for developing balance and spatial orientation. We just cannot wait for our students to explore, learn, and grow on the new playground.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michelle Gosh said the community played a big role in the formation of the playground.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the community which allows us to enrich and differentiate experiences for all students,” Gosh said.