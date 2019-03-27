Abortion Remains Hot Button Issue in Putnam

The debate over abortion rights raged on in Putnam County last week as county lawmakers put in motion a resolution calling on New York State to repeal the Reproductive Health Act.

During a marathon health committee meeting on March 18, county lawmakers moved a resolution forward to the full legislature meeting next month in which the county would call on the repeal of new state abortion laws put in place earlier this year.

The RHA states an abortion is legal within the first 24 weeks of the start of a pregnancy or anytime after that if a woman’s life or health is at risk or if the fetus isn’t viable. Abortions could also now be done by other healthcare professionals, not just physicians.

The state Legislature, voting along party lines, approved the RHA this January and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law shortly thereafter, leading to outrage among many conservatives across the state and country.

The county resolution called on the state to “protect the unborn” and criticized the RHA for expanding abortion rights past 24 weeks of a pregnancy that could lead to the “pain and suffering” of the baby in the womb. It criticized the RHA for allowing non-physicians to perform abortions, which the resolution stated could lead to “abuse” and also argued a late term abortion could be performed to protect the health of the mother, but the patient’s “health” is vague and undefined in the law.