Abinanti the Clear Choice for a Sixth Term in the Assembly

With the June 23 Democratic primary fast approaching, I recently received my absentee ballot like everyone else, and was about to record my sixth consecutive vote for Assemblyman Tom Abinanti when I discovered that, for the first time in years, he has a primary opponent.

Instead of automatically voting again for Tom, I decided to step back, dig a bit into his experience in public service, research his opponent –

Jennifer Williams – and make a more-reasoned decision.

What an eye-opener!

Tom already has 10 years of experience in the Assembly, authoring and advocating for hundreds of bills on a wide range of issues: public health, gun safety, immigration reform, penal reform, protecting women’s rights, environmental issues and advocating for people with special needs. Most recently, he has drafted New York’s new 3-D Printed-Gun Ban and supported the Red Flag law, the bump-stock ban, and the municipal gun buyback program. He’s also a strong advocate for the landmark NY SAFE Act, and Tom is currently the chair of the Assembly Banking Committee – especially critical in the face of state and local economic disruption.

Over the years, Tom has earned the respect of his Assembly colleagues, his state Senate counterparts and the governor’s office. He is considered one of the best-informed, progressive and effective voices in the chamber.

Prior to his election to the Assembly, Tom served as majority leader of the Westchester Board of Legislators three times and also served on numerous committees.

At every level, Tom has forged close working relationships with the town supervisors, village mayors and councilmembers throughout the 92nd Assembly District.

Tom’s staff in the Greenburgh office handles an average of 500 requests a day from constituents, which frankly amazed me.

As for Williams, she’s virtually a blank slate. No legislative experience at any level. No history of engagement with the Democratic Party in either Mount Pleasant or Greenburgh and no evidence of leadership in community organizations. Disbelieving, I tried to dig deeper. Nothing. And no history of a passion for government service, puzzling in itself for a person running for public office.

So sorry, Jennifer, there’s no question which of you I’d like to represent me in Albany for at least the next two years.

John Fisher

Pleasantville