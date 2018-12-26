Abinanti Calls on Cuomo to Sign Legislation to Protect Toll Payers

Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti (D-Greenburgh) and state Sen. David Carlucci (D-Clarkstown) called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo Dec. 20 to sign the Toll Payer Protection Act into law to protect the public from outlandish fees and penalties.

The two lawmakers made their pitch shortly after Cuomo announced the expansion of cashless tolling on all fixed-price toll barriers on the New York State Thruway.

The Toll Payer Protection Act responds to numerous complaints about the chaotic cashless tolling system used by the Thruway Authority, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority.

“This legislation would establish a reasonable user-friendly process to ensure that motorists receive timely notices and can easily pay their toll bills,” Abinanti said. “It would ban the unconscionable practices of suspending vehicle registrations and imposing exorbitant fines and penalties on vehicle owners. The cashless tolling systems are not specifically authorized by New York State law and are of questionable legality.”

Many vehicle owners claimed they never received their toll bills in the mail or were already sent to collections by the time they realized they had an outstanding bill.

Additionally, many drivers said the fines and fees were higher than the tolls themselves, leaving them owing thousands to multiple collection agencies.

The legislation will ensure that vehicle owners are properly notified of tolls, protected against exorbitant penalties and safeguarded against auto registration suspensions for failing to pay a toll.

“We need a fair and efficient billing system in place that protects our drivers under the law,” Carlucci said. “No one should be driven into debt or have their registration suspended due to toll-by-mail bills.”

Both lawmakers noted that if the current system were working on behalf of drivers then fines would not exceed actual toll fares collected by the state. Cashless tolling began in April 2016 and the Thruway Authority collected more in fines than in fares from July 2017 to January 2018.

On average, toll-by-mail bills made the Thruway Authority about a $1 million a month in revenue.

In related news, it was announced that cashless tolls will be coming to Interstate 95 in New Rochelle.

“I’m thrilled to see cashless tolls coming to Interstate 95 in New Rochelle. This is certainly a welcome holiday gift, as this was a measure that I long pushed for when I was a New York State Assemblyman and State Senator. The New Rochelle tolls, will join Yonkers’ tolls, utilizing sensors overhead that read a car’s E-Z Pass. The cashless system is easy and modern and keeps traffic moving – all positives,” County Executive George Latimer said in a press statement.

“This will relieve nearby residents of New Rochelle, Larchmont and Mamaroneck of the traffic back up at the tollbooths that generate air pollution for those living alongside I-95. It will finally eliminate the overflow traffic that clogs nearby streets whenever drivers leave I-95 seeking an alternate route.”