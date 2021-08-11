A Thank You for Hercules Being Found after 13 Days Lost in the Woods

To the residents of Peekskill, Cortlandt, Montrose and Buchanan, we would like to thank you for your help, sympathy and support in bringing home our Hercules. A special thank you to animal control officers Wendell (Peekskill) and Holly (Cortlandt) who helped search for Hercules and report sightings. Kevin Dever from Momo and the Rescues, Chuck from Dyckman’s Wildlife Control and Nicole from Buddha Dog Rescue who were all critical in helping bring Hercules home. To the Montrose fire department and all local/state/county police officers who actively kept an eye out as well, thank you so much and thank you for your service. To the staff of Blue Mountain Park/Westchester County parks who let us hang signs/camp out at the park at all hours and all local businesses who hung signs, sincerely, thank you.

We are still having a hard time believing that Hercules is home, it was an unimaginable 2 weeks and we couldn’t have done it without the support we received from these communities. Everybody, complete strangers, many of which we still haven’t even met, went above and beyond to help us in more ways than we can count. Throughout this all we’ve managed to still form new friendships and meet so many amazing people. From spreading the word on social media, to hiking the trails, driving around, checking Ring cameras, calling in sightings, giving us dog food/water and offering us a resting spot in your home, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

The support we received has left us humbled and speechless.

We are so grateful to have our Hercules home safe and unscathed after two weeks lost in the woods. We couldn’t have done it without everyone in these communities, thank you again for everything.

Gabrielle Sansotta