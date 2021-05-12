A Seafood Market Grill is Pleasantville’s Latest Catch

By Sophia Spiegel

Pleasantville residents just reeled in a great new catch with the arrival of A Seafood Market Grill at 49 Wheeler Ave.

Owners Yuliia Aquije and her husband, Pablo Aquije, source seafood daily from the Fulton Fish Market and sell a variety of fresh fish and shellfish as well as a full menu of prepared foods for those who may not know how or have the time to cook seafood themselves.

A Seafood Market Grill’s offerings combine traditional seafood and Asian fusion with items ranging from fried fish filet and crab cake sandwiches to seafood salads, soups and rice-noodle bowls topped with a choice of seafood. The market has a full lunch menu, which also offers burgers and pulled pork sandwiches.

With more than 25 years of experience working in the seafood industry, Pablo Aquije has learned the nuts and bolts of running a successful business. He worked as a seafood manager for major franchise markets such as ShopRite, Whole Foods, DeCicco & Sons and others along with working with his wife at C-Town Supermarket for the past six years. They then decided to create a business of their own.

“We wanted to have something independent so that we could be able to express all of our ideas and plans for the future,” Yuliia Aquije said.

Opening the business was no easy feat, and the pandemic only increased the challenge. The previous tenant of the Wheeler Avenue store was a dry cleaner, which required an extensive renovation to transform the space into a working seafood market. The Aquijes had hoped to open during the holiday season late last year, but due to the pandemic, construction was delayed six months and they were forced to wait until Easter to have their grand opening.

When they were searching for locations for their store, the couple, who live in Hawthorne, looked in the Chappaqua and Mount Kisco area Pablo Aquije noticed the empty storefront when he went to get his bicycle fixed one day in Pleasantville.

The Aquijes work tirelessly to maintain the market and provide only the highest quality fish and customer service. From waking up at 1 a.m. to filling orders to the extensive time they spend cleaning the premises, the Aquijes have proven that hard work and dedication pays off.

The couple has been able to turn their vision for the market into reality. They plan to include outdoor seating for customers once social distancing guidelines permit them to do so.

“We put a lot of effort into cleaning everything every single day so customers feel good about eating the fish here,” Yuliia Aquije said.

A Seafood Market Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can purchase food for takeout, curbside pick-up and through UberEats. Find them on Instagram @a_seafood_market_grill and on Facebook @ASeafoodMarketGrill. For more information, call 914-495-3261.