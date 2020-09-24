A Putnam County Restaurant Was Exposed To COVID-19, Health Officials Say

Those who worked at or visited a Putnam County restaurant this week are being asked to monitor their symptoms after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued a health advisory on Thursday for those who frequented Arturo’s Tavern at 876 Route 6 in Mahopac on Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. A member of the public who was in the restaurant during that time tested positive for the coronavirus, the advisory states.

Arturo’s Tavern will also voluntarily close for the next 10 days to disinfect and clean the restaurant, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“The health of our customers and employees is the most important thing to us,” the post stated. “We’re sorry if this causes any inconvenience to anyone.”

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.