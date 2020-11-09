A Putnam County Polling Site, Business Were Exposed to COVID-19, Health Officials Say

A Putnam County business and polling station were exposed to COVID-19 last week after members of the public tested positive for coronavirus, according to health officials.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued a health advisory on Saturday stating a poll worker who worked at Putnam Valley High School on Election Day from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. has tested positive for COVID-19. However, officials say the worker had followed all safety measures, including mask wearing, sanitizing, and social distancing, therefore the risk to voters is considered minimal.

On Sunday, another advisory was released warning residents that Tractor Supply Company at 1253 Route 311 in Patterson was exposed to the virus from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7. The advisory remains in effect through Nov. 21.

Two advisories were also released last Thursday regarding two Putnam County supermarkets. Those who frequented Acme Market at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ay have been exposed to COVID-19 after a member of the public tested positive for the virus. The advisory will remain in effect through Nov. 16.

The other warns about ShopRite at 184 Route 52 in Carmel. Those who worked or visited the grocery on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. are advised to monitor their symptoms after a shopper tested positive for coronavirus. The notice will remain in effect through Nov. 14.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.