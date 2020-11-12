A Putnam County Grocery Story was Exposed to COVID-19, Health Officials Say

Those who worked at or visited a Putnam County supermarket over the weekend are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued a health advisory on Tuesday for those who frequented ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 in Carmel on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The grocer was also exposed to COVID-19 on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with an advisory already in effect through Saturday.

The latest advisory will expire on Nov. 21.

Other health advisories currently in effect in Putnam County include Putnam Valley High School on Election Day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. after a poll worker tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials say the risk is minimal with the worker following all safety measures, including mask wearing, sanitizing, and social distancing.

On Sunday, health officials warned residents that Tractor Supply Company at 1253 Route 311 in Patterson was exposed to the virus from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7. The advisory remains in effect through Nov. 21. Additionally, those who visited Acme Market at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a member of the public tested positive for the virus.

The advisory will remain in effect through Nov. 16.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.