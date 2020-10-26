A Putnam County Auto Body Was Exposed to COVID-19, Health Officials Say

Those who worked at or visited a Putnam County business are being asked to monitor their symptoms after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued a health advisory on Oct. 23 for Patterson Auto Body at 2597 Route 22 in Patterson for those who frequented the business from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23. The advisory will remain in effect through Oct. 30 after a member of the public tested positive for coronavirus.

The notice comes when the county already has two health advisories in effect for those who visited or worked at Tijuana Mexican Restaurant & Cantina at 376 Route 6 in Mahopac on Oct. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Another advisory warns about the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1 Starr Ridge Road in Brewster.

Those who frequented the popular coffee shop on Oct. 16 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 17 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Oct. 18 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. are asked to monitor their symptoms. The advisory will remain in effect through Nov. 1.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.