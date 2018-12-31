A Look Back At The Year It Was In Putnam County

April:

A controversial safe gun storage law was passed in Philipstown in a 5-0 vote. The all-Democratic board approved the gun control measure that would require gun owners to store their gun in a locked container or with a trigger lock when they are not home or if they are home, but not in view of the gun with children around. The crime would be misdemeanor… The Brewster Board of Education faced heat when it was revealed months after the fact that they voted to give five more vacation days of compensation to administrators, including school chief Valerie Henning. The revelation came as Brewster was facing a tough budget season and the administrators eventually agreed to relent the five paid vacation days. “The lack of transparency is disgusting,” one parent screamed at a meeting.

May:

Plans by the MTA to build a controversial cell tower on Route 164 in Patterson near many homes was back on, the town revealed because another location ended up falling through. Many residents and town officials have had concerns with the proposed location, but have little power to stop it because the monopole would be constructed on MTA property… Eric Schneiderman was forced to step down as New York attorney general after it was revealed he was abusive toward women he was dating. Solicitor General Barbara Underwood was elevated to acting AG, making her the first woman ever in that position… Tornados tore through Putnam, leaving down trees and poles throughout a good portion of the county. Thousands lost power and the damage was enough to warrant a visit from Governor Andrew Cuomo to Putnam Valley… During that tornado, Sheriff Robert Langley was allegedly assaulted by an Oklahoma man in the area for work who drove onto Langley’s property at his home in Garrison and then fled when he appeared to be drinking and driving. Langley chased the man, Brant Carter, in his car and eventually the two became entangled in a scuffle, leading to the assault on Langley. With help from other authorities, Carter was arrested and faced a slew of charges. He would later plead guilty to a misdemeanor and get probation… Voters in the Brewster school system shot down the annual proposed budget, even though the spending plan was under the tax cap. Many residents in the district were upset with the actions of the board and administration, complaining they were not being transparent enough. There were also questions if students that don’t live in Brewster were going to school there anyway, leading to a verification process that lasted throughout the summer into the new school year in September… Two Mahopac men went missing in Idaho during a hunting trip when the vehicle they were in drove off the road into the raging Selway River. The bodies of Raymond Ferrieri, 24, and Jesse Ferrieri, 21, have not been recovered.