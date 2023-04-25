A Diner’s Guide to Celebrating the Upcoming Cinco de Mayo

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

Cinco de Mayo is the largest Mexican American cultural celebration, and it takes place on Friday, May 5, a full weekend highlighting Mexican food and entertainment.

Mexican restaurants throughout the area are preparing their most exciting traditional specialties for their patrons. The mariachi musicians will be out in force, too, serenading the crowds. If you want to participate, here are some suggestions around the area. Be sure to check ahead for dining hours and menus.

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar

Owner, host and actor John Solo, of bustling Cantina Taco & Tequila in White Plains, is offering a three-taco lunch for $9.95, or you can choose one of their tasty three-cheese quesadillas with steak, chicken or shrimp or a big burrito. The special birria tacos are a knockout! A street bowl is available with a choice of protein for $8.95. Might be a good time for one of their frozen drinks, too.

Cantina is a playful, colorful restaurant. A bright aqua pastel façade attracts passersby along Mamaroneck Avenue. They serve a bouncy menu of reasonably priced south-of-the-border fare. Try the new cheeseburger tacos and ongoing house specialties such as carnitas, chicken mole, garlic shrimp and steak fajita.

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar is located at 166 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Open seven days. There are bustling happy hours. Info: 914-461-3959 or visit www.cantinawhiteplains.com.

Los Mananitas

This Mexican restaurant off I-684 in Brewster offers dramatic views of the East Branch Reservoir and an outdoor patio for relaxing and picture taking. There are plenty of window seats and a fireplace room for comfort, too. They often host mariachis bands, a DJ and dancing and drink specials at the big bar.

Look for favorite kitchen specialties like the El Aquacate (avocado stuffed with crab meat and shrimp); carnitas (three soft pork tacos); sizzling fajitas and Sinaloa (jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon stuffed with Manchego cheese).

Los Mananitas is located at 1250 Route 22 in Brewster. There’s ample free parking. Info: 845-279-4646 or visit www.lasmananitasrestaurant.com.

Catrina Taqueria

Throwing another sombrero into the ring in White Plains, brothers David and Richard Zavala have premiered Catrina Taqueria at the site of the former Splendid Coffee Shop at the corner of Mamaroneck Avenue and Quarropas Street.

Extensive renovations have given the space a playful atmosphere with counter and dining room seating. Colorful Mexican artifacts are on display throughout. There is a bustling open kitchen. The brothers’ Zavala also operate Excelencia Mexicana in Mahopac.

Catrina Taqueria is located at 106 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Info: 914-368-8470 or visit www.catrinataqueria.com.

Salsa Piccante

David Dolores and partners have brought their casual Mexican dining concept to White Plains. The original Salsa Picante has been operating in Port Chester for 10 years. Dolores has taken the former three-story Esposito’s Ristorante along Mamaroneck Avenue and given it a colorful burst of south-of-the-border pizzazz.

The street level offers a blackboard menu of popular specialties while the middle level is a more formal dining experience. The dramatic rooftop has signature cocktails and hosts events. There are specials offered such as taco days and fajita nights.

Salsa Picante is located at 359 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Info: 914-358-1880 or visit www.salsapicantemex.com.

Rio Bravo

Rio Bravo in Larchmont is a sprawling 200-seat environment replete with colorful Mexican art and artifacts, and multiple seating areas with a big galloping bar/lounge for socializing. Brothers Edgar and Hector Brambila operate to other Rio Bravo locations in Crestwood/Tuckahoe and Fairfield, Conn.

The menu is loaded with flavorful surprises: Milanesa chicken tacos; torero steak fajitas; southwestern Caesar salad, a spicy twist to the traditional Caesar; and Square Knot Salmon (achiote and lemon seared salmon with roasted pineapple). General Manager Omar and his staff will take good care of you. There’s also a large selection of tequilas at the bar and you can build your own margarita. Patrons can come for the happy hours.

Rio Bravo is located at 1879 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont. Info: 914-341-1546 or visit www.riobravotacosandtequila.com.

Rancho Grande

Mexican food and culture meld beautifully with celebration, and the sprawling Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant in Highridge Plaza along Central Park Avenue in Yonkers offers an exciting environment.

Owner Mary Maloney and general manager and host Jose Perez are ready to take you on their tasty south-of-the-border tour. It is a multifaceted 320-seat dining room and bar and lounge sprinkled with colorful art and artifacts.

There are a lot of flavors in the Botanita Grande, a combination platter; guacamole prepared tableside; sizzling fajitas with your choice of fillings; the Alambre Mar Y Tierra (steak, chicken and shrimp with mixed vegetables, white rice and poblano sauce); and the Paella Luisita. There is a vegetarian version, too.

Rancho Grande is located at 1789 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers. There are daily happy hours from 4 to 7 p.m. and a weekend entertainment schedule. Private party facilities. Free parking. Info: 914-337-3056 or visit www.ranchograndemex.com.

Guapo Cocina Mexicana

This is a unique Mexican-Cuban fusion eatery in downtown Yonkers with a colorful dining room and bar. The Mexican specialties coming out of the kitchen are top-notch and loaded with flavor. Enjoy their fresh-made enchilada and taco combinations; camarones a la diabla (jumbo shrimp seared in a spicy sauce served with tortilla); delicious Chiles Rellenos (queso blanco cheese-filled poblano peppers in a tomato broth); and Parilla Tradicional with steak, shrimp, pork and onions.

Guapo Cocina Mexicano is located at 10 Warburton Ave. in Yonkers. There’s a bar and cocktails and municipal parking. Info: 914-920-5900 or visit www.guaporestaurant.com.

Mexican Markets for Home Cooks

If you want to cook up a Mexican celebration at home, check out a couple of Latin specialty markets. La Placita Fresh Markets in New Rochelle, Port Chester, Peekskill and Bethel, Conn. Its home base is in New Rochelle at 768 Main St. Info: 914-365-1310 or visit https://laplacitamarkets.com.

There’s also Viva Grande Ranch Fruit Market, located at 38 Centre Ave. in New Rochelle, a personal favorite. Info: 914-576-9235.

‘Search for Mexico’

Perhaps some of you have been watching this new travel series airing on Sundays on CNN at 9 p.m. It stars Eva Longoria as she explores different regions of Mexico’s food and culture. (Similar to the recent “Searching for Italy” with actor Stanley Tucci.) Beautifully filmed and quite tempting at times. The cuisine of Mexico is far more vast than many of us imagine.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or e-mail at gutreactions@optonline.net.