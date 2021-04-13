Menu Movers & Shakers 

By Morris Gut

The grand opening of Fogo de Chao in White Plains, the Brazilian-style steakhouse chain with 56 locations, was an extraordinary experience.

If you have never attended this type of dining concept, be ready to consume a great deal of food: tasty appetizers and salads from the extravagant Market Table, a la carte seafood, and for carnivores, skewer after skewer of fire-roasted meats brought to your table. There’s bone-in ribeye, lamb chops and the house signature picanha, sliced right onto your plate. You will not leave hungry.

The official opening of this newest Fogo was Apr. 6. It is the third location in the metro New York area, in an historic landmark, a beautifully restored former Bank of New York building on the corner of Main and Church streets. (I recall doing business with that bank years ago.) It had been sitting idle for years until the Fogo group came along and brought its dramatic vintage architecture back to life.

Let General Manager Jorge Almeida and his gaucho-clad staff take you on a tasty tour. The full churrasco experience is comprised of a prix fixe menu with all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh seasonal Market Table, the Feijoada Bar and authentic Brazilian side dishes. You must complement your meal with a glass of fine Brazilian wine and/or a Caipirinha, the national cocktail of Brazil.

Indulgent cuts of meat include a 20-ounce Wagyu New York strip, carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block. A decadent dry-aged 32-ounce long-bone Tomahawk ribeye or 24-ounce Wagyu ribeye are also available. There are a range of menu options and prices at lunch and dinner. Children may dine at half-price.

Small plates include braised beef rib sliders, churrasco meat boards, even a picanha burger. The plump seared chicken wings are a delight.

A lavish bar, Bar Fogo, serves an all-day happy hour and sharable snacks.

Fogo de Chao is located at 235 Main St. in White Plains. Open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Bar lounge and menu. Full takeout and delivery available. Private party and meeting facilities. Municipal parking available. Reservations suggested for larger groups. Info: 914-697-8600 or visit www.fogodechao.com.

Ace Endico Expands Home Delivery

Ace Endico Marketplace in Brewster, a major supplier of wholesale food, accepts retail customers at its state-of-the-art headquarters in Brewster, just off I-84. Stemming from the coronavirus crisis, Ace Endico to Go was launched with a fleet of new vans for home delivery throughout the metro area. They offer a wide assortment of restaurant-quality products for home cooks – meats, produce, dry goods, dairy, fish, poultry, cheeses, canned goods, imported items and beverages.

Home delivery is available with no minimum, and it’s free with orders of $100 or more. Customers may order up to 5 p.m. for next-day delivery. All deliveries are made Monday through Saturday. The full line of products and special promotions are posted daily at www.aceendico.com. Easy-to-use seasonal recipes have been added to the site. There are also personal shoppers ready to help you. It is a customer-friendly experience.

William A. Endico, CEO of Ace Endico, has also announced the acquisition of Sassone Wholesale Grocers of the Bronx. Founded in 1946 by Ralph Sassone Jr., the company became a major supplier to the food service industry over the years, especially pizzerias, throughout the region. According to Ace Endico Marketing Director Laura Endico Verzello, adding Sassone to the family of suppliers is a great match, enhancing the company’s service areas.

Ace Endico Marketplace is located at 80 International Blvd. in Brewster. Info: 914-347-3131 or 1-845-230-9886 or visit www.aceendico.com. For home delivery, visit www.aceendicotogo.com.

Wing Weeks Through May 8

Listen up, all you snackers out there. The White Plains Business Improvement District is once again sponsoring Downtown White Plains Wing Weeks through May 8. Participating restaurants and taverns will serve their best chicken wing recipes.

Patrons are encouraged to participate in wing tastings then vote for their favorite. Tickets and a smartphone are required to take part. There are 15 popular eateries participating, including The Banh Mi Shop, Cantina Taco, Freebird Kitchen and Wolf & Warrior. For more information, visit https://wpbid.com/wingweeks.

Salsa Picante to Open

David Dolores and partners are bringing their casual Mexican dining concept to White Plains. The original Salsa Picante has been operating in Port Chester for seven years. Dolores has taken the former three-story Esposito’s Ristorante along Mamaroneck Avenue and given it a big burst of south-of-the-border pizzazz.

The ground-level portion of the restaurant will offer a blackboard menu of casual specialties, the middle level a more formal dining experience, and on the dramatic rooftop there will be signature cocktails and specialties. Watch for special events such as taco days and fajita nights.

Salsa Picante is located at 359 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Info: Visit www.salsapicantemex.com.

HV Restaurant Week Coming in May

After a false start last year, the 2021 edition of Spring Hudson Valley Restaurant Week will take place May 10-23. It is being touted as “the sequel,” an appropriate tag for this popular dining promotion sponsored in the spring and fall by The Valley Table magazine. More than 100 past participants and some new ones from all over the Hudson Valley are promised, with patrons anxious to cash in on the seasonal bounty at reasonable prices.

Restaurants are expected to offer three-course luncheons for $25.95 and three-course dinners for $35.95. There are also takeout options. Beverages, tax and tip are not included. Sometimes there are caveats, so be sure to verify the hours and menus that are being served. Reservations are advised.

For additional information and an up-to-date list of participating restaurants, visit www.valleytable.com/hvrw.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.