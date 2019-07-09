A Bit of the Old and the New in Store for Everclear’s Fans

By Lindsay Emery

Art Alexakis has had a busy year recording a solo album, but most people will recognize him from his work as the lead songwriter, vocalist and guitarist of the popular alt-rock band Everclear.

Everclear, founded by Alexakis in Portland, Ore. in 1991, is known for its first three platinum records that include popular songs like “Santa Monica,” “Wonderful,” “Feather of Mine” and “Heartspark Dollarsign.”

The rock scene has changed since the height of Everclear’s fame, which included a Grammy nomination in 1998 for best rock instrumental with the hit “El Distorto el Melodica,” but Alexakis believes that their fans enjoy the old music as well as the more recent material.

“We take care of our fans and we have a good time playing our music,” he said.

When the band takes the Main Stage early Saturday evening as the headliner at the 15th annual Pleasantville Music Festival, the members plan on playing fan favorites and songs from the band’s most recent album, “Black is the New Black,” from 2015.

If fans want to hear a specific song at the Pleasantville Music Festival, they can tweet @ArtAlexakis or @Everclearband. If it’s feasible to include, they will put it on the set list, Alexakis said.

The band may also perform a song or two from Alexakis’s solo work that is scheduled for release Oct. 11.

“It’s called ‘Sun Songs’ and I’ll be doing some gigs for that,” said Alexakis, who will be going on a solo tour in the United Kingdom in October.

During the past few months Alexakis has been busy with a tour he put together called Songs and Stories, where singers and songwriters from 1990s platinum bands converge and perform covers together. Chris Collingwood from Fountains of Wayne, Max Collins of Eve 6 and John Wozniack of Marcy Playground joined Alexakis in 26 markets throughout May and June. These artists not only performed together, but sang solos as well, he said.

Everclear has also been playing shows this summer across the country and is looking forward to the Pleasantville Music Festival with bands that are friends of theirs. After his solo tour, Alexakis said he is excited to see the band’s fans again.

Everclear recently played shows throughout the East Coast, including Lancaster, Pa. and Schenectady. Every venue that the band plays has a different flavor, he said.

“I love playing on the East Coast,” Alexakis said. “I love playing everywhere.”