The Rotary Club of Carmel would like to extend a THANK YOU to the Carmel community.

ShopRite prepares food bags which are purchased by members of the community and delivered to the local food pantries by Rotarians of Carmel Rotary. The unselfish acts of kindness and caring of others are truly appreciated by all.

With much gratitude to the community for making this project a success.

Members of the Rotary Club of Carmel