Police Blotter, July 23 – July 29, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

July 7: Officers responded to the area of Route 6N and Colonial Drive for a reported motor vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of a Mercedes-Benz crossed the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane of traffic, striking a Honda CRV with five occupants. The operator of the Mercedes was charged with felony DWI.

July 9: Police were dispatched to a local bank at 3 p.m. for a possible fraudulent transaction in progress. An investigation revealed a male subject was attempting to deposit a fraudulent check for about $42,000 using a different identity. The man was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree identity theft, second-degree criminal impersonation and false personation.

July 10: An officer responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 6 near Stoneleigh Avenue at 10 p.m. and located a damaged Ford Escape with two occupants who said the vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene. A short distance away, the officer located a disabled Ford Expedition. An investigation determined the operator that attempted to flee was driving under the influence of alcohol. A computer background check revealed he was wanted by authorities in Minnesota on an outstanding warrant for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony. The defendant was held as a fugitive from justice and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility.

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 14: A 20-year-old Peekskill man was charged with DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, following a traffic stop on West Main Street at 1:02 a.m. The suspect was also issued summonses for failure to obey a traffic control device and for inadequate headlights. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released to a relative pending a July 25 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

July 16: Report received at 10:52 p.m. that a psychiatric patient at Northern Westchester Hospital had fled from the emergency room. Officers began to canvass the area in an attempt to locate her. A short time later, hospital staff reported that the woman had returned.

July 17: Report of an infant accidentally locked inside a car outside 3 Main St. at 3 p.m. An officer broke the passenger side front window to enter the car due to very high temperatures and concern for the child’s safety. The child, who was conscious and alert, was brought inside an air-conditioned store to cool off, evaluated by EMS and determined to be fine.

July 18: A Beverly Road homeowner contacted police at 9:55 a.m. regarding a tree that had fallen from village property onto his home during a thunderstorm the previous evening. He requested a report be prepared that could be included when filing an insurance claim.

July 19: A resident arrived at the Green Street precinct at 3:07 p.m. regarding a landlord-tenant dispute over $200. The resident was advised that this type of disagreement was a civil matter and not a police issue.

New Castle Police Department

July 15: A resident reported damage to an electrical panel that operates the front gate to their driveway. It appeared the panel had been ripped open with the wires being significantly damaged. An investigation is ongoing.

July 15 and July 17: Officers responded to incidents at two separate houses of worship on reports of Pride flags being stolen from the property. The incidents are currently being investigated by the detective division.

North Castle Police Department

July 12: An officer was flagged down on Bedford Road at 11:44 a.m. in front of Town Hall regarding a homeless man who was slumped on the ground. The officer reported that the subject appeared to be intoxicated. Two additional officers and 60 Control were notified. One of the officers reported that the man was transported to

Northern Westchester Hospital.

July 13: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 11:36 a.m. to report that his vehicle was rummaged through sometime overnight while parked in his driveway on Wrights Mill Road. The complainant stated that there had been three unknown male parties going through the car.

July 13: An Elizabeth Place resident reported at 1:54 p.m. that multiple unknown parties rummaged through his vehicle at about 3 a.m. before leaving the area in a white sedan. The resident stated that nothing was taken from the vehicle and he is making the report for awareness purposes.

July 13: A male caller reported at 9:10 p.m. that his wife is locked in the bathroom of KOKU restaurant on Main Street. The call was transported to 60 Control. The responding officer reported that the party was assisted.

July 14: Numerous callers reported a motorcycle accident on Route 22 in the area of Cranberry Lake Preserve at 8:02 p.m. Callers reported the operator was thrown from the motorcycle. The accident occurred two minutes after a caller reported that two motorcycles were being operated erratically and traveling at about 100 miles per hour on Route 22. Multiple officers responded to the accident scene. The party was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

July 17: A Custis Avenue resident reported at 12:31 p.m. that someone has been withdrawing money out of her savings account through the ATM at the North Broadway CVS. The responding officer has been dispatched to the complainant’s residence to gather additional information.

July 17: An employee at DeCicco & Sons at Armonk Square reported at 3:43 p.m. being in possession of two counterfeit $100 bills from a past transaction. The responding officer filed a report.

Peekskill Police Department

July 5: Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of the 900 block of Main Street at 12:25 a.m. An investigation confirmed that a firearm had been discharged during an altercation. On July 9, the department, along with law enforcement members assigned to the FBI Safe Streets task force, apprehended a New York City resident as the suspect responsible for discharging a firearm during the altercation that began inside of Ofori’s World Cuisine. The suspect was arraigned in U.S. District Court-Southern District of New York on July 10 on federal charges related to this incident

Pleasantville Police Department

July 12: A Bedford Road resident reported at 9:48 p.m. that multiple $2 bills had been taken from her residence. A report was taken.

July 13: Report of a larceny on Springfield Court at 11:22 a.m. No further information was released because the matter is an open case with an ongoing investigation.

July 14: Report of criminal mischief on New Street at 9:31 p.m. The matter is an open case; police did not release any additional information.

State Police/Somers

July 11: A 51-year-old Dutchess County woman was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a Class E felony. An investigation determined the woman, while employed at The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, physically attacked a disabled resident of the facility.

Yorktown Police Department

July 12: A 20-year-old New Jersey man was arrested and charged at 12:10 a.m. with petty larceny for allegedly stealing several items from CVS pharmacies in Yorktown.