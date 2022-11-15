8th Annual New York Fathering Conference to be Held Virtually

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The New York Fathering Conference theme this year will be “Fathering and Families: building safe, healthy and thriving communities together by addressing and ending youth violence in our communities.” The Conference will be held virtually on Tues., Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker for the Conference will be Erica Ford, CEO and Founder of LIFE Camp, Inc. located in Queens, New York. Ms. Ford has been at the forefront of reducing youth and community violence in New York City and beyond for over 30 years. Through LIFE Camp, Inc.’s groundbreaking programs, Ford has empowered thousands of individuals and families to break the cycle of violence and promote peace. Ford’s concept for increasing safety has been adopted and implemented by New York City resulting in a 10% reduction in violence citywide.

In addition, the Conference will include a panel addressing youth and community violence.

The panel will include Rocco Pozzi, Commissioner, Westchester County Probation; Damon Bacote, Deputy Commissioner, Office of Youth Justice, New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services; Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden, Executive Director, Westchester County Youth Bureau; Rev. Erwin Lee Trollinger, Jr., President, Ministers’ Fellowship Council of White Plains and Vicinity; Anthoin McPherson, alumnus Westchester Community College, and Hezeur R, Activist, advocate and youth violence expert.

This Conference will spotlight the critical impact of lifelong learning for fathers and their families. The panelists have designed workshops that focus on strategies that equip fathers with the necessary skills needed to navigate their communities and the world with a specific focus on establishing and supporting opportunities for strengthening family relations and exploring local employment and educational opportunities.

To register for the conference, contact Frank Williams, Jr., 914-422-1378, or email: fwilliams@whiteplainsny.gov.