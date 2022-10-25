$6.25M Secured for Infrastructure Improvements in Greenburgh

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

The Town of Greenburgh is slated to be the recipient of more than $6 million of road improvements over the next few years. Last week, U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins stood at the entrance of the Metropolis Country Club on Dobbs Ferry Rd. to announce funding that has been secured to create a sidewalk on the road behind them, along with improvements along nearby Hartsdale Ave.

“This is without question the most significant pedestrian safety initiative that I have ever been involved with,” longtime Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said of the sidewalk project on Dobbs Ferry Rd., a heavily trafficked state roadway with approximately 10,000 daily vehicle trips. “Thousands of students, commuters, senior citizens, and people without cars will take advantage of this amazing safety improvement. Lives will be saved because of Congressman Jones’ and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins’ effective efforts.”

The funding includes $1 million in federal aid for community projects, $250,000 in matching funds from the Town of Greenburgh, as well as a $5 million TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant from the state.

“This project represents so much more than a simple infrastructure update,” Jones said. “It represents a crucial investment in the health and safety of this community. The residents of this neighborhood who rely on walking or public transit to commute to work, school, and even the grocery store, have been forced to make a dangerous trek on the shoulder of a heavily trafficked road, just to complete the most basic tasks of living.”

“Congressman Jones really came through in securing this grant to help the town build a new sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road,” said Stewart-Cousins. “I also applaud Supervisor Feiner and the Town of Greenburgh for prioritizing its pedestrian infrastructure over the last several years. This is creating another level of safety for the whole community.”

Also on hand for the announcement was State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti (D-Greenburgh), who noted an additional $500,000 had been given to Greenburgh in the past for Hartsdale Ave. projects.

“Little by little we’re putting cement in the ground,” Abinanti said.

Feiner estimated it would take two to three years to complete the road improvements

“There are a lot of pedestrian initiatives,” he said. “There are a lot of great things happening.”