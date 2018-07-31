Scuccimarra Applies Pressure to Other Lawmakers Over T-21

In hopes of raising the age to purchase tobacco and vaping products in Putnam County to 21, but short on votes, Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra publicly implored her colleagues to get on board with legislation she believes will save lives.

Holding a press conference last Wednesday with a wide range of stakeholders that want to see the legislation pass, Scuccimarra said permitting residents only 21 years or older to buy tobacco and vaping products will help minimize the amount of youth smoking that is occurring in the county. In order for the proposal to become law, at least six of the nine legislators need to support it. Currently, the minimum age to buy tobacco or vaping products is 18.

The possible ordinance has been referred to as T-21 across the region.

“We are facing a real epidemic with vaping and cigarettes and unfortunately it’s in our schools, it’s in our everyday life,” Scuccimarra, a Republican, said. “Every family has been impacted by tobacco in some way.”

Scuccimarra received backing from County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who said the county has “walked the talk” to fight against addiction. She said vaping has become “frightening, overwhelming, and an incredibly powerful force within this county.”

Odell foresees “spirited” debate in the next few weeks leading up to a vote, but noted other county executives, both Democrats and Republicans, have fought to raise the age.

Scuccimarra also noted four of the six school superintendents in Putnam have conveyed their support for the legislation, with the other two unavailable to comment due to vacation.

Putnam Valley school chief Dr. Frances Wills said during the press conference this proposal is “an answer to our prayers.” She said students are vaping at a breakneck rate within the school system.

Acting health commissioner Michael Nesheiwat said passing this legislation is doing “what’s right for the people of Putnam County.” American Cancer Society governmental director Julie Hart added 75 percent of residents live in a part of the state where the age to buy tobacco is now 21. About 96 percent of smokers pick up their first cigarette before the age of 21, she cited.