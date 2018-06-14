Brewster Shelter Partnership Faces Financial ‘Crisis’

The shelter partnership is facing a financial “crisis” going into the 2018-2019 year with only $2,000 currently on hand, which is far short of what the shelter usually has at this point, Callahan said.

Callahan said there is a perception that Brewster is the only area that has a homeless problem, but stressed it extends to every corner of the county.

“Probably every other town in this country,” Callahan said. “We’re helping these people and we’re helping keep someone else from dying from the cold.”

“Not all the money is coming through as it has in the past,” Callahan said.

Currently, Callahan has sent letters seeking financial assistance to several municipalities, including Patterson, Carmel, Kent and Putnam County. So far, the county is the only entity that has responded to the partnership, Callahan said, with County Executive MaryEllen Odell telling Callahan the county would consider expending funds when officials start the budget process in July.

Callahan said the BESP is cultivating a multi-faceted plan to secure the necessary funds after the 2018-2019 season is complete. While state funds are available, any money that could come from the state would result in more burdensome costs, Callahan said.