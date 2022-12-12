$57M Lakeland Capital Projects Approved in Small Turnout

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A glaringly small turnout of voters last week approved $57 million of capital projects in the Lakeland School District. The referendum on Dec. 6 passed 444-173. More than 36,000 residents live in the district.

“Thank you for investing in the future of all Lakeland children!” district officials stated after the vote.

District officials labeled the project “tax-neutral” based on the 64.8 percent state aid it will receive for the projects. Of the estimated $57 million expense, $20 million will come from the district’s capital reserve fund. The remaining $37 million will be reimbursed through New York State Education Department Building Aid funding.

The main thrust of the projects, according to district officials, is updated technology in common learning spaces such as library media centers to help students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) subjects in all five elementary schools, Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School and Lakeland and Walter Panas high schools.

Enhancements to infrastructure in every school is also envisioned. Those improvements include HVAC and fire alarm systems upgrades, bathroom renovations, and roof reconstruction.

The expected date to put the project out to bid will be September or October 2024. The anticipated start of construction is November 2024 with the target date for completion in 2026.