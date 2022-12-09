$45.5M Capital Projects Vote Proposed for Croton-Harmon Schools

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Residents in the Croton-Harmon School District will be presented with a $45.5 million capital projects’ referendum December 13 that school officials maintain is “future driven, student-centered and tax neutral.”

Plans include $17.5 million in infrastructure work, most of which is related to the age of school buildings. The remaining $28 million would be dedicated to a variety of indoor and outdoor improvements at Croton-Harmon High School, Pierre Van Cortlandt Middle School, Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School and the Spencer Field Complex.

“The capital project addresses our district’s continued focus on safety and security in our schools through the creation of a visitor vestibule at Croton-Harmon High School and installation of new security cameras at each of our schools,” Assistant Superintendent for Business Denise Harrington-Cohen has stated. “The project also furthers our commitment to health, wellness and environmental sustainability in several ways, including the introduction of new, high-efficiency systems, ventilation improvements, roof replacements to allow for further installation of solar panels, and the enhancement of our infrastructure to support additional electric school buses in the future.”

School officials have explained of the $45.5 million price tag, approximately $18 million will be eligible for building aid from New York State. $2.5 million will be utilized from the district’s Capital Reserve and some existing debt will be paid off in 2024.

The breakdown of work at each school would be:

Croton-Harmon High School: Renovating the auditorium, cafeteria and music suite; creating an innovative leaning center and STEAM center; and providing air conditioning to the cafeteria, music suite and learning center.

Pierre Van Cortlandt Middle School: Renovating spaces to create a new science classroom and new student services suite; improving outdoor learning space; building a new playing field and playground and fourth-floor conference suite; and providing air conditioning for the student services suite.

Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School: Creating outdoor amphitheater/classroom space; converting the current library to a research and maker space; renovating the gymnasium; and providing air conditioning for the kindergarten wing and cafeteria.

Spencer Field Complex: Installing artificial turf field, new track, stadium lighting, bleachers, press box, concession stand, scoreboard and restrooms; and improving parking and site access.

Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13 in the Croton-Harmon High School gymnasium.