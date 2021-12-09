24-Hour Gas Station, Convenience Store Opens in Shrub Oak

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Dec. 1 for a new 24-hour gas station/convenience store in Shrub Oak.

The CoCo Farms service station on the corner of Route 6 and Barger Street is one of 12 businesses the Elmsford-based company operates throughout the Lower Hudson Valley.

Hani Sadallah founded CoCo Farms as a convenience store offering food, beverages, lottery, snacks, and fuel in a safe, clean, and friendly atmosphere. The store will be open seven days a week around the clock.

“We make sandwiches to go. We have Colombian coffee that is roasted to the CoCo Farms brand’s (specifications),” said Sadallah. “You will find the best customer service.”

The location was formerly a Getty station, which closed in 2016. It’s most recent use was an auto body shop.

“This is the type of smart reuse and redevelopment that is at the core of our economic development plan for Yorktown,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “We need to continue to revitalize these existing sites to eliminate blight, put properties back on the tax roll, create jobs and ease the burden on local property taxpayers.”

The CoCo Farms includes a 2,000-square-foot traditional-style building, four double-sided fuel pump islands and attractive landscaping.

“I want to thank this team that has worked with the Town of Yorktown so well. There wasn’t a problem throughout this whole process that they didn’t tackle,” said Councilman Tom Diana. “This is a big accomplishment for the gateway to Shrub Oak. Prior to this we had a gas station here that was basically falling in on itself.”