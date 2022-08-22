2022 Boys Soccer Preview

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Somers, Yorktown, Lakeland to Challenge for Class A Supremacy; Class AA White Plains, Class C Haldane, Class B Briarcliff Drawing Hype

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Recently, Section 1 boys’ soccer has become a bit of a hotbed when it comes to generating state tournament victories and titles while sending its players off to play at the next level. Credit goes to the coaches who have gone the extra mile in the off-season, developing individual players and team chemistry during the steamy summer months.

It’s paid major dividends at Somers High where Coach Brian Lanzetta returns a NYSPHSAA Class A championship team for the the third time since 2016. The Tuskers, after winning state crowns in 2016 and 2021, are in a bit of a rebuild mode, but many prefer to call it a reload mode, as quite a few coaches are touting the Tuskers as the favorites to repeat as sectional champions in the fall of 2022. In Class B, Westlake hopes to defend its Section 1 title with honor after a run to the state semis last year, but it won’t be easy with a new cast of characters and a new coaching staff. There’s plenty of buzz around White Plains making a run in Class AA and Haldane is the odd-on favorites in Class C.

Let’s have a bounce around the pitch and see where it takes us in our 2022 Examiner-area boys’ soccer previews.

CLASS A

LEAGUE E

SOMERS

Coach: Brian Lanzetta 7th year as HC; Justin Huff 2nd year as AC.

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 22-1, won Class A state final 7-2 over Amityville

League & Favorite: We will battle for the league title.

Section Favorite: We expect to challenge for the sectional title.

Top Returning Players: Brady Leitner and Liam Healy will be playing much different roles for us this year, but will be well known by season’s end. We have a lot of underclassmen who are hungry for their opportunity to play at the varsity level. Anthony Tucci will be returning in net as a four-year starter and will be the anchor to our defensive unit.

Key Newcomers: Lukas Arbalez is going to be a huge addition to the team, and settled in very well during the summer league. He brings a high level of skill, but more importantly a positive and impactful attitude. We have a lot of voids to fill from last year’s team, and scoring will be a big area of need. Matt Dipollito will be a big contributor for us this year as well, whether it’s between the posts or on the pitch.

Top Scoring Threats: Leitner

Lockdown Defenders: Noah Hechler is going to be asked to lock up the opposing team’s top scorer, despite only being a sophomore.

Goals: Sectional finals

Coach’s Comments: On defense we will be young and lacking experience. We have some seniors like VT and Lindon that will help shore things up on the back line while also mentoring the underclassmen. Our goal, as it is every year, is to get back to the section final. We will look to implement our style of play, fine tuning it as the season progresses. While many people will look at our roster and graduating class to dismiss our chances this year, those familiar with the program know what we’re capable of. Many of these kids and coaches work all year round so the ability is there. It’s just our job as coaches to get this particular group used to the varsity style of play. Come late October we’ll be ready.

Outlook: If we’re spitting facts here, Somers has been the cream of the crop for much of the last decade. Like football, soccer is life at Somers, where they continue to mystify the masses with ample productivity in both sports. This unit is younger than previous groups and Coach Lanzetta would like to keep them below the radar, which is impossible when you’re the reigning state champs and have two state crowns since 2016. Somers will get everyone’s best effort with the bullseye on its back, and the Tuskers won’t go undefeated (IMO), but the guess is the Tuskers will be one of the #Final4 teams in Class A, perhaps the last team standing.

YORKTOWN

Coach: Zoran Milojevic, 2nd season as head coach; 3rd overall

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 15-2-2, lost sectional semifinal to Somers

League & League Favorite: Somers and Yorktown

Section Favorite: Somers, Lakeland, Yorktown

Top Returning Players: Lucas Buono, Chris Coppola, Ryan Tomeny, JP Frucco, Nick Varella, David Beitler, Michael Duffy

Key Newcomers: Adrian Pjetri, Marcello Diaz, Michael Munson

Top Scoring Threats: Nick Pozo, Nick Varella, Adrian Pjetri, Gabe Hughes

Lockdown Defenders: Sean Horlacher, Jake Levine, Lucas Buono, Zach Palmer

Goals: To reach the sectional final; the goal is to improve every year and to progress further and further.

Coach’s Comments: This year’s team is extremely balanced and deep with 16-17 seniors returning. Unlike last year when we had a 1-2 punch with Popovic and Tinaj, this year’s team balance will make us dangerous from various positions. We will continue to play aggressive, attacking, and entertaining soccer.

Outlook: This unit is still processing the fact that it lost the vast majority of its scoring when Peter Tinaj and George Popovic went on the play collegiately, but once they get their bearings straight the Huskers are set up well to do some major damage. It won’t be one or two guys doing the damage. The Huskers will spread the wealth and should be one of the last two teams standing when the postseason rolls up. They will be more than prepared for the playoff rigors having faced Somers twice in the regular season.

HORACE GREELEY

Coach: Camp Shropshire, 6th season (as head coach, 11th with program)

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 8-7-2, lost in first round to Saunders on PKs.

League & League Favorite: unknown

Section Favorite: unknown

Top Returning Players:Gordon Walsh, Cap, D. Sr. defensive leader, will hold down the entire defense, tireless worker, ball-winner, dominant in the air; Bryce Bernbach, Cap, F, Sr. coming off injury, attacking presence from the flank, speed and passion; Justin Xiang, M/F, Sr. creative playmaker, tireless runner, has worked every day since the end of last season to prepare for 2022; Jesse Larossa, M, Jr. coming off an injury, Jesse has the potential to be one of the most creative forces in the section; Diego Weiss, M, Sr. demonstrated his tremendous growth as a player when he came into our summer league late and took over the CDM position; Diego Velasco, K, Jr., ready to step in and continue our string of great Greeley keepers; Joshua Shofaro, M, Jr.., Mr. Versatility, played an exciting right back last year, and will serve multiple roles this year. Great tackling ability, strong technical, incomparable desire

Key Newcomers: TBD – tryouts start tomorrow.

Top Scoring Threats: Dominic Larizza, Sr., Marlon Perez, Sr., Justin Xiang (aka “JX”),

Lockdown Defenders: Walsh, Andrew Gershman, Jr. (a relentless pursuer of the ball), Diego Weiss

Goals: Sectional championship, unified team from start to finish and beyond, and a paradox: Independent thinkers who can work as one.

Coach’s Comments: Coming off the success over the summer, I have high expectations. It is my responsibility to keep my boys healthy – the HS season is ridiculous – and set the table for a season of memories that last a lifetime and an experience that is exceptional on the landscape of youth soccer. We have had great success in the past, but to expand on this success we must incorporate a passion to compete that exceeds that of previous years.

Outlook: The Quakers have been just outside the upper crust the last few years, but Coach Camp will have this unit gelling by the mid-point of the season. We can see Greeley finding its way to the Final 4 if tradition means anything,

BREWSTER

Coach: Head Coach Jim McKee, 1st year – Asst. Coach Dan Rossi, 1st year

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 0-16

League & League Favorite: Conference 2, League C – (Somers, Yorktown, JJCR)- Favorite is Somers

Section Favorite: Somers

Top Returning Players: Matteo Gulla, Sr – MF, Carter Dineen, Jr. – CB, Shashaank Sharma, Sr. – CB

Key Newcomers: Edwin Najera, Jr. – F

Top Scoring Threats: Edwin Najera, Jr. – F

Lockdown Defenders: Carter Dineen, Jr. – F

Goals: While beginning a total program rebuild, field a competitive team that is tough to play against in every match.

Coach’s Comments: Varsity, JV & Modified were all winless last year, Coach McKee has been brought in to rebuild the entire program from the ground up including working with the local youth club and designing a year-round training program.

Outlook: Coach McKee has his hands full in a full-blown rebuild mode after the varsity, JV and modified clubs failed to post a victory last year.

LEAGUE D

LAKELAND

Coach: Tim Hourahan, 18th season

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 9-8-1, lost to Eastchester in the round of 16 by a score of 1-0

League & League Favorite: Conference 2 League D rankings (Lakeland, Peekskill, Hen Hud, Panas)

Section 1 Favorite: Somers, they are the defending class A state champs

Top Returning Players: Michael Rodriguez (senior) 15 goals, All-Section center mid; Connor Daly (junior) will be a three-year starter at CM, has led the team in minutes played, All League, HM All-Section; Bryan Jaramillo (senior), fourth-year winger, led team in goals scored as a freshman.

Key Newcomers: Sophomore Goalkeeper Oban Rader (was a part of three varsity teams as a freshman)

Top Scoring Threat: Besides the three names mentioned above, we have a few other players who will play up front and we are working on the right combinations of players now.

Lockdown Defender: Junior Anthony Villa

Goals: Compete for sectional and league championship.

Coach’s Comments: Villa is the most improved player we have in the program since the end of 2021 season and will play a vital role as starting centerback this year. Rader can be a monster for us for the next three years, taking over as the No.1 goalie in the program. Rodriguez, aka M-Arod is a returning all section player with 15 goals as a junior and has taken his game to another level with offers from D2 schools off my camp. He should be an Elite 11 player and lead this team as our only captain. Daly is a rising junior, legitimate D1 prospect and will play as a top box Center Mid. Jaramillo is seriously poised for a monster year.

Outlook: Lakeland should find double-digits in wins and take the league title in a competitive division. However, it’s been quite a few years now since the Hornets were of the ilk of a Somers or Yorktown, and it’s likely they fall just short of a sectional title appearance #Final4OrBust. Rader is a pure specimen in goal, perhaps the only male freshman in Lakeland history to play three varsity sports. Daly and Rodriguez provide Horahan with two of the finest mids in the section, Jaramillo is a natural finisher.

WALTER PANAS

Coach: Peter Pryschlak, Walter Panas, 5th year.

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 4-11-1

League & League Favorite: League Favorite is up for discussion. It’s always a battle playing inter district rival Lakeland.

Section Favorite: Yorktown

Top Returning Players: Alex Guevara, Jefferson Velasquez, Koky Duarte, Jake Burns, Lucas Sardinha, Nick Gutierrez

Key Newcomers: We’ll wait and see.

Top Scoring Threats: We’ll be spreading the goals around.

Lockdown Defenders: Nick Gutierrez, Jake Burns

Goals: To host a sectional game 1st, then continue to compete in the sectionals.

Coach’s Comments: We’ll be a young team looking to spread the ball around. We are going to be disciplined when defending and attacking with pace. We are going to need several younger guys to step up in different roles. We lost several key players for all different reasons, baseball, soccer in other countries, etc. Our goal after every game is to get better and be better than the last game. We will focus on one team, one heart.

Outlook: Duarte is a junior who can play at a high level almost anywhere on the field. After winning four games last year, the Panthers will be hard-pressed to score the ball given what they’ve lost to graduation.

HEN HUD

Coach: Chris Cassidy, 16th year

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 8-9, lost in the first round to Ardsley

League & League Favorite: I think Lakeland is the favorite this year

Key Returners: Charley Corrado F/M Senior; John O’Connor F Senior; Aidan Irwin D Senior;

PJ Kochek D Senior; Owen Martinez MF Junior; Zach Zalamea MF Junior; Jonah Williams GK Junior

Key Newcomers: Helmer Herrera F Soph; Luke O’Connor M/F Soph; James McManus MF Soph

Top Scoring Threats: Corrado, O’Connor, Herrera

Lock Down Defenders: Irwin, Kochek

Goals: We lost 20 goals from Tyler Robinson. We want to be competitive in the section.

Coach’s Comments: If we get the necessary commitment we will be a competitive team. We will fight and compete for the entire 80 minutes.

Outlook: Who steps up to replace Robertson? He kept the Sailors afloat last year and it will take a collective effort to run with Lakeland, the league favorite. The Sailors look to be a notch behind the Hornets and Peekskill, who will push Lakeland for league bragging rights.

PEEKSKILL

Coach: JP Iasillo, 9th season

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 11-6 , lost in 1st round to Lourdes

League & League Favorite: I believe that it’s anyone’s league this year.

Top Returning Players: Chris Loja, Daniel Farez Sierra, Chris Chunchi, Zion Arevalo

Key Newcomers: TBD

Top Scoring Threats: Zion Arevalo

Lockdown Defenders: Chris Loja, Daniel Farez Sierra

Goals: to win our league title, improve upon last year’s play, have a positive impact in our community.

Outlook: TheRed Devils have improved in recent seasons but cracking the upper crust has been mystifying despite the consistency provided by Coach Iasillo. There’s no reason they can’t give Lakeland 80 minutes of fury and push for league supremacy.

CLASS AA

LEAGUE D

WHITE PLAINS

Coach: Mike Lambert, 3rd season Varsity HC (18th in district program)

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 8-8, lost in opening round to Port Chester, 1-2.

League & League Favorite: Conference I League D (White Plains)

Section Favorite: (John Jay EF or White Plains)

Top Returning Players: Rhaymani Alexander – Sr, F. three goals on a season cut short due to a broken collar bone. Rhay led the team with 10 goals during the Lakeland Summer League. Jair Cano – Sr, MF. Jair was in the Elite 11 going into his junior season that was spent on the bench due to a bad quad injury. Jair is looking to come into the Fall healthy and ready to solidify himself as a top player in the section and state.

Key Newcomers: Sergio Collana – Sr, D. Sergio was a fill-in for us last season when injuries popped up, playing mostly everywhere in the midfield. This year we have transitioned Sergio into a defensive role, where he proved to be a reliable full time starter. Sergio was a lock down outside back this summer and even got on the score sheet twice with a goal and assist; Adrian Ramos – Jr. MF/D – Adrian was pulled up from JV late in the season and has proven the ability to play anywhere on the field. Adrian played in our nine spot last season, but this year he looks to fight for a starting role in the midfield or backline.

Top Scoring Threats: Rhaymani Alexander, Gael Baraldi (Sr), Fransico Giglio (Jr.)

Lockdown Defenders: Andrew Fajardo – Sr. D, Capt.

Goals: Secure a league title for the third year in a row and make a run at the section title.

Coach’s Comments: A healthy White Plains team will be able to compete and score with anyone in the section. Sharing a league title last season keeps the Tigers hungry to win the league outright and get some key wins over rival Port Chester. White Plains has a tough schedule and will be tested early as they host defending section champ Mamaroneck on August 31st. White Plains is capable of playing into November and this group of seniors is looking to make lasting memories.

Outlook: The game is played differently at White Plains; a more chip-on-the-shoulder approach with an edge that seems to be productive for the Tigers. Provided White Plains can stay healthy and hang with the powers that be in Dutchess County – the Arlingtons and John Jays of the world – we are expecting a fruitful, banner campaign that could produce a league title and deep run in sectionals.

FOX LANE

Coach: Mike Tomassi, 2nd Season

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 6-7-3, lost in the first round to North Rockland

League & League Favorite: Ossining, Port Chester or White Plains

Top Returning Players: Dennis Argueta, Tucker Wein, William Boyland, Zachary Foltz, Anderson Mejia

Top Scoring Threats: Argueta, Boyland

Lockdown Defenders: Mejia

Goals: Goals this season to win nine regular season games and receive a top eight seed in the sectional playoffs.

Coach’s Comments: We hope to build on a successful season last year moving the program in a positive direction. We return a lot of players from a very young team last year. We had a successful off-season and hope to get better each and every day.

Outlook: The league is very tough with White Plains, Port Chester and Ossining, but the Foxes managed to post six wins in Tomassi’s first year. The coach was a competitor back in his heyday and chances are he gets the most out of this unit possible, but a league title will be touch to come by.

LEAGUE A

CARMEL

Coach: Vasiliy Shevelchinsky, third year

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 11-5 lost in quarterfinals to Mamaroneck

League & League Favorite: AA League 1, favorite John Jay EF

Section Favorite: Scarsdale and John Jay EF

Top Returning Players: Neel Walia

Key Newcomers: TBD

Top Scoring Threats: TBD

Lockdown Defenders: TBD

Goals:Compete in every game

Coach’s Comments: We’re looking to continue to build a competitive and respected program.

Outlook: Carmel has come out of nowhere the last few years under Shevelchinsky’s watch and emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Whether or not this is a cyclical thing is yet to be determined, much like his key newcomers, scoring threats and lockdown defenders. There’s much to learn about each other as the new pieces find their niche, but don’t settle for a path back to when the Rams were irrelevant on the Section 1 circuit. Push forward and build something the community can be proud of.

MAHOPAC

Coach, No. of Years: Chris Mulholland, 3rd year

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 3-13-1, did not make sectionals League & League Favorite: JJEF, Arlington, Ketcham, and Carmel Top Returning Players: Colin Waring Sr. MF, Paul Booth Sr. D. Key Newcomers: Matt Silkowski, Jr., F, John Kroni, Jr. MF Top Scoring Threats: Luke Healy, Sr., Manny Perez, Jr. Lockdown Defenders: Paul Booth, Sr., TJ Walsh, Sr. GK Goals: Improve the record and qualify for sectionals Coach’s Comments: We are in a really tough league, but we have a team full of kids who want to compete. Outlook: Mahopac has had a tough go of it the last few years, and the league is an absolute beast with Class A Mahopac challenging the Class AA powers that be in Dutchess. This won’t be an easy haul for the Indians.

CLASS B

LEAGUE F

BYRAM HILLS

Coach: Matty Allen, 22nd year varsity, 24th Overall

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 13-3-3 lost to Yorktown in quarters in PK’s

League & League Favorite: II-F only four teams. Think we are all the favorites.

Section Favorite: Bronxville is the team to beat in my opinion. There is a lot of talent there along with a heavy senior-laden team that has a great coach at the helm. The Vikings, Panthers, Bears and hopefully the Bobcats should also be in the mix.

Top Returning Players: Senior Midfielder Jesse Goldstein (All-Section), Senior Defender Aiden Heffner, Junior CDM Connor Boekel

Key Newcomers: So. Defender Owen Lee, So. Defender Owen Jacobs, So. Forward Chris Amenedo

Top Scoring Threats: Junior striker Zach Pero and senior Midfielder Evan Gifas

Lockdown Defenders: Sr. Center Back Christian Bellantoni, Sr. Aidan Heffner , Sr. Peter Mon

Goals: To gel as a team on the pitch and become better men in the process. Always the goal is to be a star in the classroom, which should translate onto the field.

Coach’s Comments: Should be an interesting year for us. We graduated 90% of our scoring with the graduation of Ross Eagle (Hamilton) and Nico Bisgaier (NYU), so finding the back of the net will require some new names to emerge. We are playing in Class B for the first time since 2004, so we will see some new opponents this year and encounter some new challenges. Looking forward to seeing some different coaches and some new opponents this year. Outside of that, just hoping the boys have a good run, enjoy one another’s company and play hard.

Outlook: History tells us two things about Byram Hills and that is that they are very well coached and always among the mix of serious challengers for the Section 1 title. 2022 should be no different, though the buzz out of Bronxville is that the Broncos are runaway favorites should they remain healthy.

LEAGUE A

BRIARCLIFF

Coach: Brandon Beck , 18th season

2021 Record & Playoff Result:8-5-2 regular season, 5th seed sectionals, lost in semifinals to Irvington. Overall 10-6-2

League & League Favorite: Conference League 3A, Anyone is capable of winning this highly competitive league.

Section Favorite: Can think of 10 Class B schools that could take this title.

Top Returning Players: Ethan Klar, CM, Senior; Miles Prosperino, CB, Junior; Emilio Abud-Chalita, F, Junior; Toby Young, GK, Junior.

Key Newcomers: We will see.

Top Scoring Threats: We lost our leading goal scorers last season, so I’m looking forward to seeing who leads here.

Lockdown Defenders: Alexander Josie, Jason Rosenbaum, Justin Plank, Miles Prosperino.

Goals: 1. To develop as a family committed to stay committed to our motto: “Respect All. Fear None.”; 2. To win the last game of the season; 3. To grow as young men ready to learn through the journey together.

Coach’s Comments: We are excited about the program at Briarcliff. We have had much enthusiasm and great energy in the offseason, which is promising. We look forward to putting the pieces together this season and playing exciting soccer that our community is proud of. It’s going to be a fun season and we are excited about it.

Outlook: After posting a sensational off-season at the Lakeland Summer League against some very strong competition, the Bears are expecting big things from themselves and anything less than a Final 4 berth would be a disappointment.

WESTLAKE

Coach: Sal Oliveto (1st year)

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 20-2, lost in NYS Class B semis

Top Returning Players: Luca Mulhare, Dylan Pray, Thomas Lyden, Roberto Molina

Top Scoring Threats: Mulhare, Vangelis Bishkoff

Lockdown Defenders: Pray, Paul Fusaro

Outlook: The Wildcats are coming off the best year in their history, but the transition of power in the coaching ranks and the overall loss of top players to graduation will prove costly.

VALHALLA

Coach: Sandro Prosperino, 17th season (25 overall)

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 11-6-1, first round 4-0 win against North Salem, lost in quarterfinals to Briarcliff 0-2.

League & League Favorite: Conference III, League A. Legitimately, anyone in our league can win it (Blind Brook, Briarcliff, Pleasantville, Rye Neck, Valhalla, and Westlake)

Section Favorite: Until someone knocks off the defending champs, Westlake, as well as Ardsley, Bronxville, Byram Hills, and Keio.

Top Returning Players: Sr. David Bernardini; Sr. Anthony Impelluso; Sr. Eddie LoPresti; Sr. Vincent Reyes; Sr. Owen Rubio-Heeney; Sr. Oliver Tecuapetla; Sr. Dimitri Tonelli; Jr. Matthew Del Gatto; Jr. Luka Pandzic; Jr. Lucas Signes.

Key Newcomers: Jr. Julian Amorosa; Jr. Leo Dragone; Jr. Mikaele Martinez; Jr. Kori Prosperino; Jr Aarav Sikriwal; and So. Ian Silvero

Top Scoring Threats: Vincent Reyes, Oliver Tecuapetla, Julian Amorosa, and Luka Pandzic

Lockdown Defenders: David Bernardini, Eddie LoPresti, and Owen Rubio-Heeney

Goals: Stay healthy, have fun, and compete in every game.

Coach’s Comments: I feel very fortunate to be able to coach another great group of young men who are ready to commit to each other and pour their heart and soul into Valhalla soccer. I look forward to the challenges that await us and having this group with me to go on this journey.

Outlook: With everybody just a notch below Bronxville in Class B, the Vikings will wear their maroon colors on their sleeve and expect to challenge Braircliff in a very competitive league. This is the best team coach Sandro has had in his 15-year tenure as boss and has had some legit talent before, including Kaio Dasilva who was a two-time All-NYS player. The Vikings should be top four in Class B all year and have three seniors that will all be three-year starters this fall. Heeney, who is huge and strong, might be the best on the back line in Class B. Reyes and Tecuapetla are a formidable scoring duo, so don’t be surprised if the Vikings are one of the last two standing.

CROTON

Coach: Pat Popoli, 3rd season

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 10-6, Lost 1st round of sectional playoffs

League & League Favorite: Conference 3, League D

Top Returning Players: Cole Cross, Liam Stapleton, Marcos Goni

Key Newcomers: John Skrelja

Top Scoring Threats: Goni and Harrison Darling

Lockdown Defenders: Bennett Turner

Goals: Win league title and advance to the sectional finals

Coach’s Comments: We have a strong nucleus of players coming back from last year’s roster. This will help us with achieving our goals for the season.

Outlook: The Tigers would do well to finish second in what should be a very competitive league, but Class C Haldane is said to be the team to beat. The 10 wins last season is nothing to sneeze at.

PUTNAM VALLEY

Coach: Tim Weir, third season

2021 Record: 0-14-1

League Favorite: Haldane has great squad coming back

Section Favorite: too close to call, there are many very good teams

Top Returning Players: Atticus Lee Jr. D; Evan Mounier Jr. D; Josh Bustos Jr. MF; Escuar Ordonez Jr. D; Joey Montanero Sr. F; Josh Leal Sr. F; Miguel Diaz Jr. G; Leo Ferreria Jr. mid; Charlie Garcia Jr. D; Logan Perelson So. M; Andi Ruchi So. D; Byran Jimenez So. M; Chris Raimondi So. M

Key Newcomers: Oscar Hurtaldo Jr. M; Diego Hurtaldo Fr. F; Johnny Alfaro 8th grade striker

Top Scoring Threats: Josh Leal, Joey Montanero, Diego Hurtaldo, Johnny Alfaro

Lockdown Defender: Escuar Ordonez

Goals: Win the league and make some noise in the sectional tournament.

Coach’s Comments: This is Year 2 with this current coaching staff and we need to move forward with hard work. We are still very young (only 3 seniors) and have had a great off-season. Our kids have shown tremendous improvement. We need to be more aggressive in games and that will come with our previous experience. The past two seasons we have played with freshmen and sophomores and it was a challenge, but this off season our kids have gained confidence and are ready for the challenges of this coming season.

Outlook: It’s been a while since the Tigers have cracked the upper crust of Class B and they haven’t had talented players like Harrison Deegan and Ander Spittal since that duo graduated in 2016. PV gave it their all in the Lakeland Summer League, so the unit was tested against some of the top teams in the section, but Haldane is the team to beat in the league and Bronxville is at a level the Tigers can only hope to reach.

CLASS C

HALDANE

Coach: Ahmed Dwidar, 9th year at Haldane

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 9-8-1 lost to Hamilton in sectionals final 1-0

League & League Favorite: Haldane

Section Favorite: Haldane

Top Returning Players: William Nniffen ,Ryan Eng Wong , Ronan Kiter, Clem Grossman

Key Newcomers: Brandt Robbins, Ty Villella

Top Scoring Threats: Matt Silhavy, Clem Grossman

Lockdown Defenders: William Sniffen, Brandt Robbins

Goals: Take one game at a time and just have fun with it.

Coach’s Comments: We are hungry for the section title. We will work hard everyday to get back on top once again to bring a championship back to Haldane .

Outlook: It’s been a few years since the Blue Devils went into training camp with this much enthusiasm and confidence. If they hustle and work like Coach D does, the Blue Devils will hoist a sectional title plaque in Nov., their first since 2013, against a five-team field of Class C challengers. We like their chances to represent in the state tourney.