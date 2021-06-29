2021 Yorktown Grange Fair Scheduled to Return in September

The Yorktown Grange Agricultural Society has preparations underway for the 2021 Yorktown Grange Fair scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 10-12.

This year’s theme, “Out and About at the Fair,” expresses the excitement and anticipation of an in-person fair after a time of uncertainty and isolation. Imagine the delight of experiencing the sights and sounds of the midway, the taste and aroma of the food, the fun of seeing beautiful farm animals up close and personal and the joy of experiencing it all with family and friends.

It all adds up to a feeling of true community as people from in and around Westchester County enjoy being out and about at the fair. You can be a part of the fun by entering one of the Grange Fair’s many contests, which are open to people of all ages and skill levels.

The Grange Fair is proud of all the local artists, farmers, livestock owners and artisans who participate each year to compete for a blue ribbon. Westchester County’s only true country fair is the perfect place to share the projects that you’re passionate about.

The 97th annual Grange Fair will have contests in creative pursuits including art, needlework, Legos, baking, woodworking and photography. Agricultural interests will be shown off in the flower, livestock, poultry, produce and rabbit shows.

In a fun new twist, the Grange will be adding a video contest with the top prize going to the best video showcasing the weekend of the Grange Fair. With multiple skill divisions and age groups for so many of the competitions, there are options for everyone.

Since its inception, the goal of the fair has been to allow members of the community to exhibit their best work, whether it be homegrown or homemade. From vegetables and livestock to quilts and cake, make it, grow it or bake it and the Grange Fair is the place for you to show it off.

Visit yorktowngrangefair.org/contests for complete contest rules. Prefer a hard copy of our contest booklet? Call the office at 914-962-3900 and one will be mailed out to you right away.

The 2021 Yorktown Grange Fair will be held at the Yorktown Grange Fair Grounds located at 99 Moseman Rd. in Yorktown Heights.