$1M State Funding Secured for Cortlandt Sewer Project

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The proposed Furnace Woods Sewer project in the Town of Cortlandt will be receiving a $1 million financial boost from New York State.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Pete Harckham announced state aid had been appropriated for the construction work that will begin at 141 Furnace Woods Rd., private property owned by the Yeshiva Ohr Hamier.

Approximately 7,700 linear feet of sewer line will continue down Furnace Woods, Maple Ave. and Lafayette Ave., benefitting the yeshiva and 135 residents. The pipes will end at a town sanitary manhole just north of the intersection of Lafayette and Ridge Rd.

“This project will allow the Yeshiva Ohr Hamier campus to connect to a sewer that will help to rectify ongoing septic issues that have plagued the yeshiva for several years,” said Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker. “The provision of sewers is critical to ensuring clean water and for the protection of wetlands and waterbodies from the possible impacts of septic runoff. This grant is evidence of a strong commitment from our partners in the State Senate to the environment and Town of Cortlandt residents.”

The total cost of the project is estimated at $5.3 million, with Stewart-Cousins securing $750,000 in state aid and Harckham securing another $250,000, both as awarded grant funding within the State and Municipal Facilities Program (SAM). The grants are among the funding programs administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to support community and economic development.

A New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation grant for $794,750 and a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation grant for $1 million are completing the state’s contributions. In addition, the Town of Cortlandt is providing $2 million for the project.

“The Furnace Woods Sewer project is vitally important to the yeshiva because we have been operating with an inadequate septic system for a long time,” said Rabbi Yaakov Rothberg, executive director of Yeshiva Ohr Hamier. “This is something we have been working on for 16 years, and we are pleased to see it coming to fruition, not just for the yeshiva, but also for the property owners who will also benefit from the new sewer line. We are excited to be entering a new era of sewer connectivity.”