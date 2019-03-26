15 Local Places and Events to Get Outside This Spring

As residents of the northeast, spring holds a special place of eager anticipation for most of us. There are many events and locations that reopen or gear back up as the warm weather arrives. So now that the clocks have sprung forward and there are glimmers of nicer weather, it’s time to get outside and enjoy all that Westchester has to offer. Here are just a few ideas within a short radius from Pleasantville, brought to you by your local neighborhood Realtors at ERA Insite Realty:

Donald M. Kendall Sculpture Gardens at Pepsico Headquarters, Purchase – opening March 30th

https://www.pepsico.com/sculpture-gardens

Westchester County Public Golf Courses, six 18-hole courses throughout the County, opening as weather permits

https://golf.westchestergov.com/golf-courses/

The Lyndhurst Flower & Antiques Show, Tarrytown, April 5 – 7

http://lyndhurst.org/events/flower-show/

Boundless Adventures, aerial adventure park with zip lines and ropes course in Purchase, opening April 5th

https://boundlessadventures.net/ny-park/location-hours/#

Rockefeller State Park Preserve, walking and bridle trails in Pleasantville

https://parks.ny.gov/parks/59/details.aspx

Hudson River kayak tours, rentals, lessons & stand-up paddleboarding, 5 locations on the Hudson & LI Sound

https://www.kayakhudson.com/

Sheep Shearing Fest, Stone Barns Center, Pocantico Hills, April 27

https://www.stonebarnscenter.org/event/sheep-shearing-fest-2019/

Pitch in for Parks, volunteer event at various County parks, April 28

https://www.thewpf.org/event/pitch-in-for-parks-2/

Bicycle Sundays on the Bronx River Parkway, select Sundays beginning May 5th

https://www.thewpf.org/programs/bicycle-sundays/

Castles of New Castle House Tour, New Castle Historical Society, Chappaqua, May 16

https://www.newcastlehs.org/event/2019housetour/

Farmers Markets: (there are many more throughout the County)

Pleasantville, at the train station – opens outdoors April 6th, http://pleasantvillefarmersmarket.com/

Chappaqua, at the train station – opens outdoors May 11th, https://www.chappaquafarmersmarket.org/

White Plains, on Court St. – opens outdoors April 25th, https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/432/Farmers-Market

Westchester Wine & Food Festival, White Plains, June 4th – 9th

http://winefood.westchestermagazine.com/

15th Annual Pleasantville Music Festival, Parkway Field, Pleasantville, July 13th (tent city tickets go on sale March 30th)

http://www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com/

For more ideas and community information, contact your local ERA Insite Realtor in Pleasantville at 914-769-2222, White Plains at 914-949-9600, and Bronxville at 914-337-0900.