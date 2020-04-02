$12,000 Raised for Family of Slain Peekskill High Senior

More than $12,000 has been raised for the family of a 17-year-old Peekskill High School senior who was stabbed to death on March 27.

A GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Winter Henderson on behalf of Tamikha Sims, mother of Omarion “Tommy” McKenzie, will end Friday, when a Celebration of Life funeral will be held for McKenzie. The goal of the effort was to raise $10,000.

“Thank you all for your generosity and for showing your support during this very difficult time! You are all amazing,” Henderson stated to the 157 people who made donations.

Funeral services for McKenzie, which are restricted for family members only because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be streamed live at noon Friday on Facebook from Curry & Giordano Funeral Home’s website.

Jahliv Niles, 18, of Peekskill, was arraigned in Westchester County Court Saturday on second-degree murder charges in the fatal stabbing of McKenzie on North Broad Street.

According to Peekskill Police, Niles and McKenzie became involved in some type of dispute near the intersection of Howard Street and North Broad Street. At some point the dispute became physical, and Niles allegedly stabbed McKenzie in the chest with a knife and fled the scene.

McKenzie traveled a short distance to 214 North Broad St., where he collapsed in the front entranceway.

Peekskill Police and EMS responded at approximately 11:24 a.m. and immediately began life saving measures. McKenzie was transported to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the GoFundMe page, McKenzie was very well-rounded and had plans to attend college on a full scholarship to play lacrosse. He was actively involved with his church and was employed at Wendy’s in Cortlandt.