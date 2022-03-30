Thursday, March 31, 2022
11th Annual Mr. Brewster Spectacular Raises $32K for Charity

Rick Pezzullo 100 Views 1 min read
Dominic Rienzi (center), who was crowned Mr. Brewster, flanked by the other contestants.

Earlier this month, Brewster High School hosted the 11th annual Mr. Brewster Spectacular and raised $32,433 to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

The beloved event, with features high school boys singing, dancing, performing and entertaining the audience, has raised almost $400,000 since it first debuted.

Brewster High School’s Salty Hands Club runs the event, working closely with Eva Tarletsky from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, as well as Brian McPartland and his mom, Lisa. Brian is a Brewster High School graduate who lives with cystic fibrosis and is the club’s inspiration for all of the work they have done since 2012.

Eleven participants took to the stage on March 4. Dominic Rienzi was crowned Mr. Brewster, with Owen Lennon coming in second and Sean Pawlowski coming in third. Shane McLaughlin won Best Dancer and Nick Sayegh won Cutest Baby.

Being a part of Mr. Brewster means a lot to me,” Rienzi said. “When I was a little kid my parents and doctors thought I had cystic fibrosis. It was a scary few months for everyone involved until they were told I didn’t. As a sixth-grader, my older siblings took me to my first Mr. Brewster show. I couldn’t wait to actually be in it myself as a senior. I decided to do Mr. Brewster because of the fun participants have. And it’s always amazing how much money you can raise together in just a couple of weeks.”

To me, being a part of Mr. Brewster means I am presented with an opportunity to help people who suffer from cystic fibrosis. Over the years, Mr. Brewster has become such a huge event in our school and in our community, so I understand that being a part of such an event means I will have to be fully dedicated to the cause,” Lennon added. “Being a part of Mr. Brewster is an honor, and I will be happy to work alongside so many great people.”

