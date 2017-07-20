Youth Shelter Program Says ‘Future CEOs are in Our Midst

The event room at Whitby Castle in Harrison was at capacity for the Youth Shelter Program of Westchester’s event, “Meet Your Next CEO,” last month. The event was a panel discussion to “change the narrative from reform to empowering future leaders.”

The event was also to launch the 40th anniversary of the shelter that has been successfully providing a home-like alternative to jail for young men awaiting disposition of various criminal charges. It is with these young men in mind, young men for whom society often dismisses out of hand, that Executive Director, Christian Philemon wanted the audience to see in a different light – as potential CEOs. Indeed, the young men from the shelter worked as ushers and table ambassadors at the event, wearing nametags that read “CEO.”

Keynote speaker, John Valverde, CEO of YouthBuild, USA, Inc., knows a little bit about this as John was incarcerated for 16 years from the age of 21. Able to get a ‘second chance,’ John is now recognized as a proven leader and example for people affected by the criminal justice system. Without that ‘change in narrative,’ his life would be very different now. That’s what he advocates for, particularly for young men of color. John challenges the notion of post-traumatic stress for these young people. Rather, he said it should be called, “Presenttraumatic stress syndrome,” due to the stress that young people face being incarcerated or living life with the many challenges that sometimes leads to incarceration. He went on to say: “Healing must be included in any rehabilitation program because if (young people) can heal, anything is possible.”

The lively panel discussion was on the intersection of the recently passed Raise The Age law, education, training and the utilization of an emerging and untapped workforce. Panelists included Jordyn Lexton, founder and executive director of Drive Change, a Fellowship opportunity that combines workplace experience and continued education to build skills, generate exposure, and infuse youth with a sense of self-worth once they leave jail; Dr. Belinda Miles, president of Westchester Community College; and Mecca Santana, Vice President of Diversity & Community Relations for Westchester Medical Center Health Network and John Valverde. YouthBuild, USA, provides pathways to education, jobs, entrepreneurship, and other opportunities for low-income youths 16-24 years old. The discussion was moderated by Donovan Beckford, Director of the Westchester County Office of Workforce Investment and Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board.

For businesses, Santana said the paradigm has to shift to recognize that, “Diversity is as important as any other sound financial decision a business owner makes for their company business proposition.”

Bringing business leaders, educators, legal experts, and community leaders together is only the beginning, says Christian Philomen. “Youth get in trouble for many reasons mainly because of underlying trauma and abuse and that must be addressed. As a society, we all have roles to play to see the promise and possibility our youth engender.”