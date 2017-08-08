Youngsters Join Veterinary Summer Camp in Patterson

Brook Farm’s Summer Day Camp, which is being held in several sessions this month, brings interested youth behind the scenes at a fully equipped animal hospital to learn about pet care and safety. To earn their degree, students will be taught how to understand different pets’ personalities and learn how to identify signs of sickness, aggression and fear. They will also complete daily rounds with the practice’s doctors and explore the latest in veterinary technology in a supervised and hands-on environment.

When the staff at Brook Farm Veterinary Center in Patterson call a doctor to the treatment floor this summer, they may be in for a bit of a surprise! Measuring at about four feet tall with ages between seven and eleven years old, their “junior veterinarians” are the newest addition to their dedicated team. These kids are involved in the practice’s third year of teaching community children about animal health and wellness and encourage careers in veterinary medicine at an early age.

“We’re thrilled to be able to open our doors to the community once again this summer and offer these bright children the opportunity to learn something new,” said Dr. Evan Kanouse, veterinarian and owner of Brook Farm Veterinary Center.

He added, “My colleagues come to work each day looking to improve the lives of others; without our competent and loving staff, there is no way that this would be possible.”

Registration for the program was capped at 12 children per session to help the practice create an experience that was intimate and engaging. The camp is offered free of charge as Brook Farm has agreed to assume the operating costs of the program.

Brook Farm’s Summer Day Camp is preceded by various other community programs held throughout the year, ranging from their numerous low-cost vaccine clinics to Pet Photos with Santa Paws in December. Donations benefit the Veterinary Care Foundation, a non-profit organization for families who are unable to carry the financial burden of caring for their pets during times of emergency.

Established in 1982, Brook Farm Veterinary Center of Patterson provides exceptional veterinary medicine with an emphasis on empathy and precision. Brook Farm’s accreditation by the American Animal Hospital Association, an honor that only 15% of practices nationwide have earned, reflects over 30 years of hard work and an unwavering dedication to the people and pets of the Hudson Valley. Brook Farm is known for their commitment to improving animal health and wellness through community outreach: their staff regularly volunteers their time to support local non-profit organizations and to raise funds for their various donor-driven programs. To learn more about Brook Farm’s mission, visit www.brookfarmveterinarycenter.com.