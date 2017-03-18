Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) Performance Space Opens Its Doors to Community

On Saturday morning, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will host the first in a series of three Community Open Houses to introduce its new Performance Space located at 23 Water Street in Ossining to residents of Ossining and neighboring towns. Visitors are invited to arrive at 10:30 and 11:30 to hear talks about the history and future plans of WCT and the Performance Space and to take guided tours of the space and surrounding areas. The Performance Space will remain open to the public until 12:30 p.m. for anyone wishing to stop by for information. Two subsequent Open Houses will take place on Saturday, April 8 and May 13.

The Community Open Houses are designed to introduce residents to WCT’s ‘black box’ space. Previously housing a cabinet-making factory, the space has been fully renovated throughout the past year and transformed into an intimate performing arts space that has retained much of its original “industrial” look. The new home to all WCT theater performances and other events, the Performance Space will also be available to local artists, musicians, and other theater groups throughout the Lower Hudson Valley for year-round entertainment. Acting and improv classes will begin in the spring. More information about these classes will be provided at the Open House. Area residents may also rent the space for private functions.

WCT is currently presenting its mainstage production of Lot’s Wife by Albi Gorn through March 25. For a full schedule of the show and information about the Westchester Collaborative Theater, visit www.wctheater.org.