Sayegh Gets GOP Nod Over LoBue in Leg. 8 Race

In a move sure to shake up the district 8 legislative race, incumbent Legislator Dini LoBue was unable to secure the GOP nomination against challenger Amy Sayegh last week.

Sayegh nabbed the endorsement of committee members encompassed in district 8 over LoBue, who has been on the county legislature for three terms. The final tally was 14-10 in favor of Sayegh, according to Carmel GOP Committee chairman Tony Scannapieco.

Three years ago when LoBue and Sayegh faced off, LoBue got the county Republican Party’s support. But this time LoBue, who has clashed with Republican colleagues on the county Legislature, fell short.

LoBue, a Mahopac resident, didn’t hold back against the GOP committee members that voted against her to The Putnam Examiner. She also linked Sayegh to County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who backed Sayegh last time she ran. (There is no love lost between Odell and LoBue with LoBue knocking Odell because she said the county executive has pushed through high spending.)

“On Monday night, the Carmel GOP Committee attempted to extinguish the lone legislative voice of reason upholding accountability and transparency. By a carefully engineered scheme, some of the members of the committee connived and approved the nomination of Amy Sayegh, a known supporter of the Odell- binge spending club that over the past three years has engaged in a betrayal of authentic Republican principals of prudent fiscal policies,” LoBue said. “However, in a democracy, it is the public that has the final say and I look forward to a spirited campaign, which on Election Day will vindicate my efforts.