Rising Country Star Jessica Lynn to Perform Free Concert in Yorktown

Yorktown native Jessica Lynn is returning home Saturday, August 19 to perform a free concert with her band at Jack DeVito Field at the Yorktown Community and Cultural Center as part of the Yorktown Lions Club’s Spectacular Music Festival.

Lynn, who has been compared to Shania Twain, will take the stage on Veterans Road at 8 p.m. She has been touring five countries in Europe and the UK as the opening act for ZZ Top.

Meanwhile, Lynn is set to launch her second release, a three-track EP entitled Look at Me That Way on September 1.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Mohegan Lake, Lynn has been singing since she was four years old. Raised in a musical family as the daughter of a New Age composer father, Lynn who attended Lakeland High School, started writing songs and forming her own bands at 13. It wasn’t until she turned 21 that she decided to pursue a solo career as a country music artist.

At the suggestion of her father, she filmed a full-length television special of her live show, titled “This Much Fun: Live From the Winery at Saint George,” that PBS picked up and aired to millions of viewers in 2014. With this huge jumpstart to her then nascent music career, Lynn landed her first national tour in that same year, where she shared stages with the likes of Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Montgomery Gentry, Chase Rice and many other big artists.

In 2015, Lynn rocked her way into a second nationally aired PBS special (“Takin’ Over: Live at The Paramount”) and another national tour of country music festivals, this time alongside Keith Urban, Thompson Square, Frankie Ballard, Clint Black, Jo Dee Messina and more. In 2016, Lynn and her band expanded touring to both the United States and Canada, which included opening for Loretta Lynn. In that same year, Lynn rolled out her eponymous debut EP, which included critically acclaimed single, “Not Your Woman.” She released her first music video for the single, which grabbed the #1 spot for four weeks in a row on “The Iceman’s Top 40 New Country Chart.”

This fall, Lynn, 27, will hit the road with her seven band members, including her bassist father, Peter Calamera, her backup vocalist mother, Victoria Calamera, and her guitarist husband, Steven Sterlacci, for 19 shows across five countries.

On December 9, Lynn will be back in the area with a concert scheduled at The Paramount in Peekskill.